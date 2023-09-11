Injured by a Drunk Attendee: Woman Recounts Harrowing Experience at a Beyonce Concert

28-year-old Jasmine Salan had an unforgettable experience seeing Beyoncé perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

However, her excitement turned to dismay when she was knocked over and tumbled down multiple rows.

In a viral TikTok video, Salan expressed her disappointment with the staff at SoFi Stadium for not providing assistance.

Jasmine Salan, a 28-year-old member of the “Beyhive” and a fan since 2004, was eagerly looking forward to seeing her idol perform live at the enormous SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 2. She quickly secured her tickets as soon as they became available and had a delightful time preparing for the event. However, the concert did not proceed as expected and took a dangerous turn.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 250,000 views, Salan recounted how, approximately 20 to 30 minutes into the show, a drunk woman stumbled onto her, causing her to fall down the steep incline of section 532 where she was seated. (The 500s sections are situated at the very top and back of SoFi Stadium.)

Salan was propelled down three to four rows, with fellow attendees helping to mitigate her fall. Disoriented and shocked, she managed to capture the incident on her phone, which she was using to record the concert. The video displayed a wide-angle shot of the stage and spun when she descended, accompanied by her screams in the background.

Trembling and in tears, Salan revealed in the video that her boyfriend rushed to her aid and she asked him what had transpired.

Initially, Salan had difficulty walking. When they eventually returned to their seats, she discovered that she was drenched in beer. Feeling uncomfortable remaining in that area, she and her boyfriend sought assistance from SoFi Stadium staff, including security and guest services. However, they were directed to different personnel, such as first aid, only to find no employees present. The only individuals who offered aid were a janitor and two kind-hearted women who provided ice packs for her injuries.

Salan requested accommodations, such as a wheelchair, but was unable to locate stadium ushers, as described in the video.

“The staff members there at SoFi, at least for me, they weren’t any help at all. They didn’t know what they were doing,” Salan expressed. “I don’t think they were qualified for their jobs.”

Salan and her boyfriend attempted to stand near the restroom in order to catch glimpses of the show. However, after 10 minutes, they decided to leave due to her mounting physical discomfort. In the video, she displayed the bumps and scratches on her legs, arms, hands, and hips.

On TikTok, sympathetic commenters highlighted the need to address the safety of high-altitude seating, particularly in large venues.

“I’m so sorry… 500 sections shouldn’t even be a thing… that’s too high,” wrote a top commenter.

“I get it. The Renaissance tour was my first time in the nosebleeds and I was literally too scared to stand up because it was so steep with no barriers,” shared another user.

Others proposed implementing drink limits for individuals seated in these sections to prevent future accidents.

As of Monday, one week after the incident, Salan disclosed that she still had not received a response from SoFi Stadium, despite leaving multiple voicemails and emails through their website. She clarified that she was not seeking compensation, but simply hoping for acknowledgment of the incident. Insider’s requests for comment from the venue went unanswered.

“It was our first time at SoFi and my boyfriend’s first Beyoncé concert with me,” Salan told Insider. “I was extremely saddened as I had been eagerly anticipating this concert since February.”

Salan expressed her desire for her story to raise awareness among concertgoers and venues about the potential dangers of back-row seating. This is especially important considering not everyone can afford to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on better seats for major blockbuster musicians like Beyoncé.

“At the end of the day, while accommodations would have been amazing, I simply hope that my TikTok video raises awareness among future concertgoers at any event they attend,” Salan remarked. “Our safety is of utmost importance, and I hope that SoFi hires more staff, as well as trained staff.”