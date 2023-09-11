Stargazing Enthusiasts, Discover How and When to Catch the Mesmerizing Comet Nishimura this Weekend!

Astronomy enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement over a dazzling new comet. This celestial object, composed of dust and ice, is officially named C/2023 P1, but is also known as Comet Nishimura, in honor of Hideo Nishimura, the Japanese photographer who first spotted it. And you too have the chance to witness this celestial spectacle during the upcoming nights.

How was the comet discovered?

On August 12, Mr. Nishimura captured images of the comet while photographing the pre-dawn sky using a digital camera. This marked his third successful discovery of a comet. He promptly reported the sighting to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams, which in turn notified astronomers worldwide.

Dr. Vishnu Reddy, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona who received the alert, was astonished by the discovery made by an amateur observer.

“The era of random individuals finding comets was thought to be long gone,” remarked Dr. Reddy. Nowadays, most comets are detected through automated surveys conducted by professional observatories on Earth and in space. A prime example is Comet NEOWISE, discovered in 2020 by the NASA space telescope known as the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.