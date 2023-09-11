Stargazing Enthusiasts, Discover How and When to Catch the Mesmerizing Comet Nishimura this Weekend!

Astronomy enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement over a dazzling new comet. This celestial object, composed of dust and ice, is officially named C/2023 P1, but is also known as Comet Nishimura, in honor of Hideo Nishimura, the Japanese photographer who first spotted it. And you too have the chance to witness this celestial spectacle during the upcoming nights.
How was the comet discovered?
On August 12, Mr. Nishimura captured images of the comet while photographing the pre-dawn sky using a digital camera. This marked his third successful discovery of a comet. He promptly reported the sighting to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams, which in turn notified astronomers worldwide.
Dr. Vishnu Reddy, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona who received the alert, was astonished by the discovery made by an amateur observer.
“The era of random individuals finding comets was thought to be long gone,” remarked Dr. Reddy. Nowadays, most comets are detected through automated surveys conducted by professional observatories on Earth and in space. A prime example is Comet NEOWISE, discovered in 2020 by the NASA space telescope known as the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.
Interestingly, when astronomers examined past data, they discovered observations that featured Comet Nishimura. Strangely, the automated systems did not detect these observations. Dr. Reddy suggests that this may be due to many professionally managed telescopes being located in the Southwest, where the clear desert skies provide optimal viewing conditions throughout the year with the exception of the late summer monsoon season, coinciding with Comet Nishimura’s peak brightness.
How can I see the comet?
According to Dr. Reddy, the best time to observe Comet Nishimura is during the next few mornings. Its brightness will reach its peak over the weekend and continue into Monday’s sunrise, comparable to the brilliance of the North Star. For an enhanced viewing experience, binoculars or a telescope are recommended.
To spot Comet Nishimura, position yourself in a location offering an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, devoid of trees or other barriers. Ideal sites include areas near the ocean, on high-rise buildings, or in the mountains, as suggested by Dr. Reddy.
To locate the comet in the sky, arrive at your chosen location about an hour and a half before sunrise. Look for a small streak to the lower left of Venus, a bright orb in the eastern sky just above the horizon. Alternatively, you can find the comet by locating Regulus, a bright star in the constellation Leo, then searching to its left.
After September 11, Comet Nishimura will disappear below the horizon, only to reappear in the western sky on September 15. However, its evening visibility will be reduced due to the brightness of the sunset, warned Dr. Reddy.
What will the comet look like?
A comet’s atmosphere contains dicarbon, a molecule composed of two carbon atoms bonded together. When dicarbon breaks down, it emits a green glow. Individuals worldwide have already shared stunning images showcasing Comet Nishimura’s emerald hue.
Nevertheless, Dr. Reddy advises managing your expectations regarding the comet’s appearance when observing it yourself. He cautions against expecting to see a massive comet early in the morning, as the truly impressive photographs are captured using specialized equipment. Instead, anticipate seeing a small streak, approximately one inch in length from head to tail, near the horizon.
Regardless, Dr. Reddy emphasizes the magical nature of this once-in-a-lifetime sighting. Comet Nishimura’s orbit around the sun takes approximately 435 years. This means that its previous encounter with Earth occurred in 1588. While professional astronomers will have the opportunity to observe it through telescopes for some time before it vanishes, it won’t return within sight of the average skywatcher until 2458.
