Individual Arrested for Assaulting Two MoVal Seniors

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to commit rape and other offenses after allegedly attacking two seniors in Moreno Valley. Alex Lohany Soza was arrested following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the assault charge, Soza faces two counts of elder abuse, one count of burglary, and sentence-enhancing allegations for targeting victims over 65 years old and inflicting great bodily injury.

Currently held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, Soza was scheduled to appear in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The first attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at a residence on Perris Boulevard. Soza allegedly forced his way inside, strangled the victim, and knocked her to the floor. However, the senior managed to break free and Soza fled the scene.

As deputies investigated the first attack, they received reports of another assault just two miles away on Eucalyptus Avenue. Soza reportedly struck the second victim on the head, causing her to fall. The attack stopped when a good Samaritan intervened. Evidence of a sexual assault was found at the scene.

The identities of both victims have not been disclosed. They were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment of moderate injuries and are currently recovering.

Investigators developed leads linking Soza to both attacks, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant. They apprehended him without incident at his Fir Avenue residence.

Soza does not have any prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

