Outrage Unleashed as TikToker Discovers Starbucks Items Dumped in Trash, Untouched

The environmentalist TikToker Anna Sacks recorded a surprising finding of untouched Starbucks food and cups thrown into trash bags outside a recently closed store. Her viral video has sparked concern and outrage among viewers, shedding light on the issue of corporate waste.

On June 10, Sacks, who has 420,000 followers on her @TheTrashWalker account, stumbled upon a heap of garbage outside a newly closed Starbucks store in New York City. This discovery triggered her “trash spidey senses,” as she described in the video.

As she delved into the bags, she uncovered items such as cold egg bites, fresh croissants with an expiration date of October 2023, a bag of coffee beans, tea bags, and various baked goods like brownies, bagels, and biscottis. The bags also contained paper and plastic cups, coffee stirrers, unused Starbucks gift cards, and stacks of napkins.

Sacks mentioned the nearby presence of a church that likely would have taken the discarded items. The video showcasing her finding has reached 2.4 million views.

Based on her experience, Sacks emphasized that significant amounts of corporate waste often occur during store closures. She hopes that her TikToks can contribute to raising awareness and advocating for legislative changes. In an interview with Insider, she stated, “Because this is a pervasive problem, we should establish guidelines and standards requiring stores to make efforts to donate.”

In response, a Starbucks spokesperson informed Insider that the store featured in Sacks’ TikTok was being relocated, and according to policy, all products were supposed to be transferred or donated. However, the company deemed the food depicted in the video unsafe for transfer or donation.

The spokesperson stated in an email, “In this video, Starbucks confirms that the portrayed food was no longer considered safe to transfer or donate, following food donation standards and our policy required their disposal.”

The spokesperson also mentioned that the location had previously made regular donations to the Food Bank for New York City.

Starbucks added that all 10,327 of its company-operated stores in North America are enrolled in the FoodShare program, which was launched in 2016 with the aim of donating unsold food. Through this program, Starbucks has provided 50 million meals to date. However, this program is not mandatory for licensed stores or the 7,135 Starbucks locations within other retailers like Target.

Sacks challenges Starbucks’ safety justification

Sacks expressed her disagreement with Starbucks’ assertion that the items were unsafe and raised concerns about the company’s safety standards. She also referred to the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act which, passed in 1996, provides significant liability protection to food donors.

She said, “There are no recorded lawsuits related to food donation, so it’s like this pervasive myth.”

Commenters shared her outrage with one person writing, “This is shocking. Couldn’t another Starbucks store just a few blocks away utilize those cups and other items?”

Starbucks has faced criticism regarding its cups, which are difficult to recycle due to their plastic lining. The spokesperson clarified that the company’s primary strategy to reduce waste is through promoting reusability, and the challenges in recycling are primarily due to infrastructure limitations. They highlighted that any customer in the US and Canada can bring their own reusable cup for in-store service.

Starbucks is working to expand this initiative to include drive-through and mobile orders by early next year.

Sacks agrees that “the future is reuse over recycle” and believes that eliminating single-use items is crucial. She hopes that Starbucks will eventually offer consumers reusable vessels that can be taken to other stores for washing and reuse. She concluded, “They are taking some action, but they still have a long way to go.”