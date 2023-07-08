IHOP Executive Enlists Undercover Agent to Penetrate Activist Organization Opposing Development

A contentious conflict has been unfolding in upstate New York between a group of activists and a land developer.

According to a report by Curbed, the land owner went so far as to hire a spy who infiltrated the activists’ group.

The activists claim that the plot of land holds the remains of hundreds of Revolutionary War soldiers.

In fact, he claims to possess evidence suggesting that the activists themselves planted some of the bodies, as reported by Curbed.

Domenic Broccoli, who also owns several IHOP restaurants in New York, is the owner of the plot of land located in Fishkill. His intention is to construct a Colonial-themed strip mall and IHOP establishment on the site, as per Curbed.

However, the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot, a group of activists, has been opposing this development for over a decade, citing their belief that the site contains the burial grounds of hundreds of Revolutionary War soldiers, according to Curbed.

Whether or not the plot actually contains any soldiers’ remains, remains a heavily debated issue. While bone fragments were discovered on the site in 2007, it has never been confirmed whether they belonged to a soldier.

Subsequent archaeological surveys revealed numerous underground anomalies that could indicate buried bodies. However, as Curbed reports, further exploration revealed many of these anomalies to be rocks, tree stumps, or rodent burrows—clearly not graves.

In a 2019 interview posted on the development’s Facebook page, Broccoli referred to the activists’ claims as a “little scam.”

Desperate to counter the activists, Broccoli resorted to extreme measures, including the hiring of spies to infiltrate their organization, states Curbed.

According to Broccoli, a private investigator he employed secretly recorded a conversation in which one of the activists asked another, “Were you there when we buried… we buried the bones by the foundation?” This, he argues, proves that the activists themselves planted the bones.

Insider reached out to both the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot and Broccoli for comment, but received no immediate response.