A General Practitioner’s Prescription for the 75-Year-Old NHS

A few home visits followed by a lunch break at home were on the agenda for the general practitioner who was tutoring me. He gathered his black bag and stethoscope, and off we went to see a patient who was unable to travel in a high-rise block of flats. As promised, we made a stop at the doctor’s house to meet his wife on our way back. We spent some time in their garden, enjoying bread, cheese, and fruit, playing with their baby, and engaging in conversations about careers in general practice. Afterward, we headed back for the afternoon-into-evening surgery.

Back in 1992, I was intrigued by the idea of becoming a GP. I wasn’t alone; there were many candidates vying for a partnership vacancy at the Aberdeen practice where I did my placement. The doctors there were fun, enthusiastic, funny, and knowledgeable. They had a deep understanding of their patients and their families, which allowed them to prepare for appointments. They were well-versed in the social and economic issues in the community. The work was stable and paced in a sustainable manner.

I didn’t become a partner right away. When my children were young, I qualified as a GP and spent a few years working as a locum and then as a “retainer.” This scheme was designed to keep doctors with caring responsibilities employed until they could take on more work. It worked well for me, and I have now been a GP partner in urban Glasgow for nearly 20 years, serving a diverse community that includes both affluent and disadvantaged areas.

We still do the same work that I witnessed as a student, providing care for patients of all ages from “cradle to grave.” This includes addressing acute problems like chest infections and sciatica, managing long-term conditions such as diabetes and mental illnesses, and focusing on preventive care like controlling blood pressure. However, the job has become increasingly difficult to manage.

Satisfaction with GP services has reached its lowest level since surveys began in 1983, with only 35% of patients reporting satisfaction. The number of GP appointments has increased by 12%, reaching 307.5 million in the 12 months ending April 2019. Additionally, there has been a decrease in the number of fully qualified “full-time equivalent” GPs, making it challenging to meet the growing demand for services.

A survey conducted by Pulse magazine revealed that most GP surgeries have one or two vacant positions for permanent GP staff. Over 40% of GPs who have left practice cited burnout as the main reason. The British Medical Journal found that 61% of GPs aged 50 and above plan to quit within the next five years. In short, there is an excessive workload, a shortage of staff, and a broken system for both patients and doctors.

Improving the situation is a complex task. When the NHS was established 75 years ago, GPs remained independent contractors despite the abolition of patient fees. The primary care infrastructure was lacking, with GPs often working in makeshift locations. It was a predominantly male-dominated profession, and wives were expected to provide unpaid support, even handling patient calls at night and on weekends. Patients would typically show up without appointments and wait their turn. The system quickly became overwhelmed, with GPs seeing up to 50 patients a day and making numerous house calls. A 1950 report criticized general practice as being unsatisfactory and even posing a public danger. Although pay and conditions were eventually improved, the original plan to move GPs into NHS-owned health centers was abandoned due to costs.

Subsequent years saw various political experiments aimed at reforming primary care. Fundholding was introduced in 1991, allowing GPs to manage budgets and commission services for their patients. Under Tony Blair’s Labour government, GPs received a pay increase in exchange for meeting quality and outcomes targets.

The aftermath of the pandemic and the relocation of hospital care to the community have further added to the sense of crisis. Some healthcare professionals and politicians have proposed making GPs salaried employees of the NHS rather than independent contractors. Meanwhile, other countries have quietly developed effective primary care systems and content GP workforce, making the situation in the UK seem inadequate in comparison.

As a partner in a GP practice, I am essentially part of a small business. We employ a team consisting of practice and office managers, clerical staff, and practice nurses. Our work is closely tied to the NHS, with minimal involvement in private healthcare. Our pensions are part of the NHS scheme, and the rent for our premises is covered by the local health board. If I were to become a salaried doctor, my workload and risk would change significantly. The responsibility would shift away from me, and I would no longer have to invest funds into the practice. However, there are also potential drawbacks and additional costs to consider.

The current definition of full-time for GPs is 37.5 hours per week, which is unrealistic. Even in my part-time role, I work nearly the same amount of hours as full-time practitioners. We often start early and finish late, and we continue working from home due to the large volume of unseen tasks, such as reviewing test results, handling hospital correspondence, and addressing prescription queries. Making GPs salaried may appear to be a solution, but it could lead to higher costs for the country, as all the additional work we currently do without recognition would suddenly have to be accounted for.

Salaried GPs often work for larger chains of practices that operate under a “supermarket” model. They have clearer terms of work, a set number of appointments, and no responsibility for managing the practice. Many of these large practices are owned by a few profit-sharing partners.

