High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un’s Historic Visit to Russia for Crucial Putin Meeting



UPDATE





Sep 12, 2023 2:31 AM CDT



North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin. During this meeting, they are expected to mutually offer support in their ongoing standoffs with Western countries. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim boarded his personal train bound for Russia on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by members of the ruling party, government, and military. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed Kim’s arrival in Russia, with reports stating that his train crossed the Razdolnaya River, north of Vladivostok. While Putin is currently attending an international forum in Vladivostok, he and Kim are scheduled to meet after the forum concludes, although the specific time and location have not been disclosed yet.

Sep 11, 2023 6:43 AM CDT



South Korean media has reported that a train, presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has departed for Russia. The train is believed to have left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening, and there is a possibility of a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as Tuesday. While details have not been immediately confirmed by South Korea’s presidential office, Defense Ministry, and National Intelligence Service, reports from Yonhap news agency and Japanese Kyodo news agency cite Russian officials stating that Kim is likely heading for Russia on his personal train.

US officials recently released intelligence indicating that North Korea and Russia are arranging a meeting between their respective leaders. This meeting, set to take place this month, signifies the deepening cooperation between the two countries in light of their confrontations with the United States. The eastern Russian city of Vladivostok is a potential venue for the meeting. President Putin is currently attending an international forum in Vladivostok that ends on Wednesday. Notably, Kim and Putin previously met in Vladivostok in 2019. US officials speculate that Putin may focus on securing additional supplies of North Korean artillery and ammunition to replenish declining reserves, as he aims to deescalate the Ukrainian conflict and demonstrate his capability for prolonged warfare. In exchange for increased support from Russia, Kim could request much-needed energy and food aid, as well as advanced weapons technologies. These technologies include intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines, and military reconnaissance satellites. Analysts suggest that Russia and North Korea have been growing closer since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. North Korea is one of the few nations, alongside Russia and Syria, to recognize the independence of the Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, namely Donetsk and Luhansk. There have also been indications of North Korea’s willingness to send construction workers to help with rebuilding efforts in these areas. More information on this topic can be found here.

Reference