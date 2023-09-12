HGTV Loses 9% as ‘Brady Bunch’ House Sells for $3.2 Million: Discover the Surprising Sale

The iconic Studio City residence, renowned for its portrayal as the exterior of “The Brady Bunch” home, has been sold for $3.2 million.

Tina Trahan, the new owner, intends to preserve the 5,140-square-foot house with its five bedrooms and five bathrooms in its current state. This includes maintaining the original burnt orange and avocado green kitchen, as well as preserving the house plans on Mike’s desk and the dog house for Tiger in the backyard.

In an article by the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that Trahan, an art and historic homes collector and the wife of former HBO chief Chris Albrecht, expressed her desire to purchase the “Brady Bunch” house to Marcy Roth, her long-time real estate agent from the Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman.

Roth initially believed Trahan was joking.

However, it became clear that Trahan, an avid fan of the 1970s sitcom about a blended family, was genuinely interested in acquiring the house built around 1959. Trahan does not plan to reside in the property herself.

Trahan mentioned to the Journal her intention to potentially utilize the house for fundraising and charitable events.

During a conversation, Roth also revealed that Trahan discussed the possibility of converting the garage into a livable space for overnight guests. Other than that, Trahan does not plan to make any alterations to the home.

“My perspective is that this property is truly a collectible for her, and introducing any modern elements would diminish its value,” stated Roth, who, alongside Fredrick Eklund, represented Trahan during the negotiation process.

The final purchase price represents a approximately 9% decrease compared to the $3.5 million paid by HGTV for the house in 2018.

When the house was initially listed for sale at $1.885 million, after nearly half a century, it triggered a high-profile bidding war involving Lance Bass from ‘Nsync. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery and overseer of HGTV, announced plans to “restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory.”

HGTV invested $1.9 million in the property and expanded it by an additional 2,000 square feet, further fueling Bradymania. The renovation show “A Very Brady Renovation” attracted over 28 million viewers, who watched the actors who portrayed the six Brady kids reunite and transform the home to match the original set design.

The renovated house was later featured in a holiday special.

In May, HGTV listed the Brady home for $5.5 million. Danny Brown from Compass held the listing.