Harrowing Harvard Morgue Scandal: Culprit Pleads Guilty to Theft of Body Parts

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a wide-ranging scheme to traffic human body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School. Jeremy Pauley, 41, could face up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property. Court documents reveal that Pauley knowingly bought and sold human remains stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue. The thefts occurred between 2018 and early 2023, and a civil lawsuit involving the donors’ families is still ongoing.

Jeremy Pauley is among seven individuals charged in connection with the thefts from the Harvard morgue. He is accused of purchasing stolen bones, skulls, skin, dissected faces, heads, and internal organs, also known as “wets,” from Harvard and the University of Arkansas Medical School. Pauley then sold some of these stolen remains to other collectors on Facebook. In 2021, he also agreed to tan human chest skin into leather for a client named Katrina Maclean. In return, Maclean provided him with more human skin purchased from Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School. Both Maclean and Lodge have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Jeremy Pauley. Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office

Pauley’s attorney, Johnathan White, stated that his client’s actions do not define him. White said, “We believe that people can make poor choices, but that does not define them. Mr. Pauley has accepted responsibility for his poor choices, and he looks forward to the opportunity to provide the court with all mitigating circumstances at the appropriate time.”

Former Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge, 55, shields his face with a printout of the indictment against him as he walked from the Warren B. Rudman United States Courthouse, following his arrest on charges related to an alleged scheme to steal and sell donated body parts. Steven Porter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Prosecutors revealed that Pauley shipped the tanned human skin to Maclean in Massachusetts, while Maclean shipped human skin back to him. In an email, Maclean expressed her desire to ensure that the shipment arrived safely, stating, “wanted to make sure it got to you and I don’t expect agents at my door.”

In October 2021, Pauley sent $8,800 to Maclean through PayPal for payments relating to stolen human remains. Prosecutors also stated that Pauley had further dealings with Candace Chapman Scott, an employee at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Scott allegedly transported, cremated, and embalmed human remains. Pauley purchased various stolen body parts from Scott, including more skin, brains, limbs, and even paid $300 for a stillborn baby boy that Scott was assigned to cremate. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

During this time, Pauley also sold and traded body parts to other individuals who now face scrutiny from federal authorities, such as James Nott. Nott was arrested on firearm charges, and during a search of his home, federal agents discovered at least 40 skulls. However, no charges have been filed against Nott in connection with the human remains found in his possession.

Pauley addressed the charges against him in a now-deleted Facebook post, stating that the sale of human remains is allowed in most states. He defended his collection and the hobby shared by others. Pauley wrote, “Now I completely understand it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I understand that some people don’t show the respect others would like to see. But in my time, I have met some of the most intelligent, wholesome, and respectful people you could meet.”