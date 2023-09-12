Discover Why Flowy Pants Have Become My Ultimate Travel Essential After 4 Long-Haul Flights

This year, I reevaluated my go-to travel outfit, which was a pair of leggings.

After numerous long-haul flights, I realized leggings were too constricting.

Now, you’ll never catch me in leggings on flights. I only wear breathable, flowy pants.

When it comes to flying, jeans are an absolute no for me, I wouldn’t consider wearing shorts, and even leggings aren’t my go-to clothing choice when I’m on a plane.

Instead, you’ll only find me in a pair of flowy pants for a long-haul flight.

On long-haul flights, comfort is key

I’m no stranger to long-haul flights. Last year, I flew 13 hours to and from Auckland, New Zealand. This year, I took another four long-haul flights.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from these eight-plus-hour flights, it’s that I’ll do just about anything for a bit of comfort.









Packing multiple pairs of headphones is worth the luggage space so my ears don’t ache as I watch movies, listen to podcasts, and jam to playlists for hours on end. I always double-check that I packed an accessible toothbrush in my carry-on so I can avoid wine stains from complimentary glasses of wine. And there’s always room for my water bottle since staying hydrated helps me fight jet lag.

But this year, I realized I needed to reconsider my plane attire for maximum comfort.

Prior to 2023, I primarily wore leggings on flights. I believed that the athletic fabric was more comfortable than jeans, and leggings provided an extra layer of warmth if the flight was chilly.

However, towards the end of last year, after a four-hour flight, I grew tired of leggings. I had deep indentations from the seams, my stomach was cramped from being constricted, and my legs felt suffocated by the tight fabric.

I decided to retire my go-to plane outfit and try something new.

As I searched my closet for alternatives, I came across flowy shorts. I weighed the shorts-on-a-plane debate. While I knew they would be more comfortable than leggings, they wouldn’t provide warmth. Plus, shorts meant that my legs would come in contact with all the surfaces on the plane. The germaphobe in me ruled them out.

Then I found a pair of pajama pants. The cotton pants were everything I envisioned wearing on a plane – comfortable and warm. But as appealing as they were, I wasn’t about to board a plane in my pajamas.

I continued searching my closet and discovered a few pairs of loose pants that felt like pajamas. After a successful flight in a pair of forest-green pants from Amour Vert, they became my new go-to travel outfit.