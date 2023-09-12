Gary Sinise Urges Ongoing Support for Post-9/11 Veterans: Recognizing the Tremendous Need

Supporting veterans who served on 9/11 is of utmost importance, according to award-winning actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise. Sinise established his eponymous foundation in 2011 to provide assistance to veterans who served after the 9/11 attacks. Sinise credits the generous donations from the public for allowing the foundation to reach out and help those in need across the nation.

The USO reports that approximately a quarter million individuals served their country after 9/11, both in active duty and reserve forces. Many of these brave men and women have retired or are approaching retirement with scars from the battlefields after 20 years of service.

According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report published by the VA, veterans had a suicide rate 57% higher than non-veterans in 2020.

In an interview with CBS News, Sinise expressed the pain felt by service members who witnessed Afghanistan fall to the Taliban in 2021. He emphasized the trauma endured by those who experienced multiple deployments, the loss of friends, injuries, and the questioning of the purpose behind their sacrifices.

Sinise characterized this as a “real moral injury” and stressed the importance of letting veterans know that their service mattered despite the challenges they faced.

Reflecting on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sinise described it as a personal turning point in his life. It shifted his focus from his acting career to a commitment to serving others.

Although it has been almost three decades since Sinise portrayed Lieutenant Dan, a double amputee Vietnam veteran in the movie “Forrest Gump,” he did not anticipate the lasting impact the character would have on his life.

Sinise recounted visiting hospitals after 9/11 and being recognized by wounded service members as Lieutenant Dan. They were eager to learn more about the character and Sinise’s own experiences playing a double amputee. He highlighted the positive outcome of the Lieutenant Dan storyline and expressed his desire for all wounded warriors to find similar resilience and success.

Sinise’s ultimate goal is to establish a strong and enduring Gary Sinise Foundation that can continue helping people for years to come, even after he is no longer actively involved.

Trending News