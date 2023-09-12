Tencent’s Hunyuan: Chinese Mastery Redefined – The Ultimate Competition for ChatGPT!

China’s largest internet company, Tencent, has recently made its large language artificial intelligence model, Hunyuan, available for businesses to use. With over 1.4 billion Chinese speakers worldwide, Tencent’s Hunyuan has a significant advantage in serving the Chinese market. Tencent claims that Hunyuan’s command over the Chinese language surpasses that of other AI models as well as humans. It has achieved higher scores than GPT-4 on the Chinese university entrance exam and the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation. Additionally, Tencent asserts that Hunyuan produces fewer mistakes or “hallucinations” in its mother tongue compared to other AI models.

However, ChatGPT, a similar AI model, has been found to spread more misinformation in Chinese than in English. It has provided politically biased and inaccurate responses when questioned about the Hong Kong protests and even fabricated a resumé for a professor at a Chinese institute.

Tencent’s Hunyuan model is an impressive feat, with 100 billion parameters and a pre-training data of 2 trillion tokens. Tencent has already deployed over 50 large language model-enabled industrial solutions across various sectors. Other Chinese tech giants have also developed their own AI models, such as Baidu’s Ernie, SenseTime’s ChatGPT-esque models, Zhipu AI’s ChatGLM-6, Alibaba’s chatbot, and JD.com’s ChatRhino. However, these companies face challenges due to US sanctions that restrict access to AI-grade chips and chipmaking tools.

In conclusion, Tencent’s Hunyuan AI model holds great potential in serving the Chinese language market, but it faces competition from other domestic AI models and regulatory challenges imposed by the US.

