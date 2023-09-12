Frightened by Daughter’s Concern: Overcoming Prison Condition Criticism

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, expresses concerns for her parents’ safety during their prison sentence.

She worries about the possibility of someone planting contraband on them after speaking out about the poor prison conditions.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of defrauding banks of over $30 million in 2021.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Todd is serving a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is in Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for a seven-year sentence.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savannah reiterates her concerns about the conditions her parents are facing in prison.

During an episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” Savannah and her brother Chase criticized the lack of air conditioning in the facilities. Savannah also mentioned her mother encountering snakes in her cell.

She continues to highlight the issues during the Entertainment Tonight interview, discussing the extreme heat inside the facilities and the inadequate medical care provided.

Savannah reveals that she has been warned about the potential consequences of speaking out, as guards could retaliate by placing contraband on her parents to have them transferred to a higher security prison. She expresses her worries about government overreach.

Despite their reduced sentences, with Todd expected to be released in 2033 and Julie in 2028, the couple’s attorney confirms that they are model inmates and are making the most of their time by writing books and staying in contact through emails.

Savannah visits her parents every weekend and supports them by splitting her time between Florida and Kentucky.

She emphasizes the emotional difficulty of seeing her loved ones behind bars and realizing how life continues without them.