Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu Cautions Against the Risk of Displacement: A Wake-Up Call for Businesses

Signage at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. booth at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, China, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Alibaba aims to prioritize the “user first” and “AI-driven” approach, according to the new CEO Eddie Wu, who recently addressed the employees. Wu, who assumed the role of Alibaba’s CEO just three days ago, emphasized the need for the e-commerce giant to adopt a start-up mindset and navigate through the challenging times. In a letter seen by CNBC, Wu expressed the necessity for Alibaba to evolve at a faster pace as the world progresses.

Wu, a close confidant of Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma, took over the CEO position on Sept. 10, succeeding Daniel Zhang, who decided to focus on leading the cloud computing business. However, in a surprising move, Zhang stepped down as CEO of the cloud division this week, with Wu temporarily assuming the role.

This development follows Alibaba’s significant restructuring, which divided the company into six distinct business groups, marking the most profound shakeup in its history.

Wu outlined Alibaba’s strategic focuses as being “user first” and “AI-driven.” The company intends to reinforce its strategic investments in three key areas.