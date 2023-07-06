Five homes available for purchase in Northern Ireland: highly sought-after properties

Get free updates on prime properties in the UK. Stay informed with our myFT Daily Digest email, delivering the latest news on UK prime properties every morning.

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – £995,000:

Located on Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen, the largest town in County Fermanagh. It takes approximately 1 hour 40 minutes by car to reach Belfast international airport in good traffic.

This Grade II-listed house, dating back to 1780, offers six bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also boasts a wine cellar, courtyard, a basement currently used as an art gallery by the owners, and 11 acres of land with mature planting. The property offers stunning views over Lough Erne and Devenish Island, an area known for its natural and cultural heritage.

With a fascinating history originating from a duel between two suitors, this property is renowned as one of Fermanagh’s most prestigious period homes.

Listed with Sherry FitzGerald, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Drumbo, County Down – £1.5mn:

Nestled in the village of Drumbo in County Down, this property is a mere 20-minute drive north of Belfast city centre and the same distance east to the centre of Lisburn.

Dating back to 1780, this renovated Georgian house offers luxurious living with its five bedrooms, 8,161 sq ft of interior space, and 5 acres of land. Highlights of the property include period fireplaces, a games room, pantry, wine cellar, gym, and a self-contained guest apartment.

Surrounded by mature country gardens and woodland, the property features a large sun terrace and a tennis court.

Listed with Simon Brien Residential.

Armagh City, County Armagh – £1.6mn:

Just a five-minute drive from the county town of Armagh, this property offers convenience, being approximately 40 miles away from Belfast international airport.

Built in 1891, this detached five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has been extended to include a conservatory and a large glass pool house with a mosaic-tiled, 17.5m heated swimming pool and spa, while retaining many period features in its interiors.

The property is set on 7 acres of land and is accessed through electric gates. The grounds include a full-size grass tennis court, lawns, mature gardens, a lily pond, sun house, and walking paths.

Listed with CPS Property.

Holywood, County Down – £1.3mn:

In a peaceful rural setting, just 7 miles east of Belfast, this property offers tranquility while still being easily accessible. The George Best Belfast City airport is only a 10-minute drive away, providing connections to various UK and European cities.

Set on 1.3 acres of land, this five-bedroom house features a living space overlooked by a glass balcony on the first floor, which can be used as an additional living room or playroom.

The architect-designed house boasts a traditional facade and a contemporary interior, equipped with underfloor heating, Bose sound systems, and sensor lighting.

Listed with John Minnis Belfast.

County Antrim, £1.695mn:

Situated in a conservation area in southwest Belfast, just 20 minutes from the city centre by bicycle or public transport.

This six-bedroom, six-reception room house was built in 1889 and has been updated to maintain its period style. The mature, landscaped gardens include a pergola and patio areas.

The house occupies a half-acre corner plot on Malone Park, a prestigious private avenue close to well-regarded primary and secondary schools, as well as restaurants and wine bars.

Listed with Simon Brien Residential.

