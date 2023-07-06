7-Year-Old Tragically Killed During Dispute Over Jet Skis



Tragedy struck in Tampa as a 7-year-old boy lost his life in a senseless act of violence. According to police, the incident occurred when two groups engaged in a dispute over jet skis and resorted to shooting at each other. The innocent boy was tragically struck by a stray bullet while his grandfather tried to protect him by pulling him into their pickup truck. Tampa Police Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson expressed his shock, stating that there was no justification for violence over such a trivial matter. As authorities continue their investigation, no arrests have been made.



The shooting took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday along the Courtney Campbell Causeway near Ben T. Davis Beach, as reported by USA Today. It is believed that the dispute originated when one group took offense to jet skiers they perceived as endangering children in the water. The argument quickly escalated into a tragic exchange of gunfire. The grandfather’s attempt to shield the young boy from harm resulted in the bullet striking his finger and then fatally injuring the boy’s head. Reflecting on the devastating incident, the police chief expressed the need for society to understand the long-lasting impact of gun violence on families and urged for collective improvement. (Read more Florida stories.)

