Extreme Temperatures Pose Serious Threat to Human Body

Recent studies reveal that temperatures around 104 degrees can impose strain on our bodies.

Climate experts anticipate that this summer will continue to witness unprecedented heat and related risks.

If the summertime weather is pushing your patience and draining your energy this year, you’re not alone. This summer, temperatures are already surpassing 100 degrees in many areas, and recent research suggests that it could be too hot to function.

According to a study conducted by researchers from the University of Roehampton in England, the human body struggles to regulate heat and must exert more effort to stay cool once temperatures reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The study, which built upon previous research, involved 13 adult volunteers who were monitored for various health metrics while resting in temperatures ranging from 82 to 122 degrees. The researchers measured the participants’ core and skin temperatures, as well as their blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing rate.

The findings revealed that metabolic rate increased significantly at temperatures of 104 degrees, especially in combination with high humidity. The study, presented at the 2023 annual conference of the Society for Experimental Biology in Edinburgh, Scotland, suggest that the human body experiences greater difficulty in maintaining coolness between 104 to 122 degrees. This is concerning as temperatures continue to rise globally, with projections indicating that the situation will worsen throughout the summer.

Heat advisories have been issued across the US and beyond

This summer, temperatures in the US have already exceeded the 104-degree mark. Texas, for instance, faced a deadly heat wave last month, with some cities recording temperatures over 110 degrees. The Washington Post heat risk tracker indicates that over 40 billion people have recently been exposed to dangerous heat levels, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in states like Arizona, Louisiana, and Florida.

This year has seen record-breaking numbers of excessive heat advisories, and meteorological organizations such as the National Weather Service predict that above-average highs will persist throughout the rest of the summer.

Humidity and exercise amplify the risk of heat stress injuries

Heat is not the only concern for summer safety. When high humidity combines with high temperatures, it creates ‘wet bulb’ conditions, which can be fatal. In normal hot weather, sweating helps cool our bodies as moisture evaporates from the skin. However, when the relative humidity exceeds 95% and temperatures reach 88 degrees or higher, sweat fails to evaporate due to excessive moisture in the air. This leads to the accumulation of heat stress, which intensifies the risk of severe health issues like heat stroke.

Heat stress initially manifests as dehydration, causing fatigue and cramping, and can progress to heat exhaustion, characterized by aches, nausea, and fever. If left untreated, heat stroke can occur, which is a life-threatening medical emergency marked by confusion, red and dry skin, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, and eventual organ failure.

Engaging in physical activity further heightens the risk of heat injuries, especially during high-intensity exercise that elevates heart rate and body temperature. To protect yourself in hot weather, minimize sun exposure, stay hydrated (including sufficient electrolyte intake to prevent imbalances), and be vigilant for early symptoms to ensure prompt cooling when necessary.