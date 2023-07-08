Utilizing Meta’s Threads App: Discovering its Features and What It Lacks

Within just sixteen hours of its launch, Threads, Instagram’s new text-based social network, has already attracted over 30 million sign-ups, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The app has also become the top free app in Apple’s App Store.

As Meta’s answer to Twitter, Threads aims to capitalize on the recent user and advertiser exodus from the social media platform following Elon Musk’s acquisition. Twitter’s attempt to limit daily post consumption in response to data scraping issues has only further frustrated users.

While several Twitter alternatives have emerged, such as Mastodon and Bluesky, they have not been able to match the size and popularity of Twitter’s user base.

Threads, on the other hand, has the advantage of being built on top of Instagram, automatically connecting to users’ existing accounts. Initially, access to the service was limited within the Instagram app, but now it is available as a standalone app on Apple’s App Store, free for anyone to download and use.