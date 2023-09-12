Exclusive: Paul Anka Lists Expansive 6-Acre Estate in Thousand Oaks for a Remarkable $10 Million

Pop legend Paul Anka is selling his stunning Thousand Oaks estate for a whopping $10 million. This French-style residence spans an impressive 7,791 square feet and boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms. What sets this property apart is its prime location at the end of a long driveway on almost 6 acres, making it one of the largest privately gated lots in the prestigious Sherwood Country Club. With beautiful mountain views, Anka’s gold records, proudly displayed in the MLS photos, serve as a testament to his legendary career.

Anka purchased the property back in 2007 for $3.96 million and has since made several noteworthy enhancements. The highlight of these improvements is the reimagined gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry, which are perfect for entertaining. The primary suite now features an additional bathroom and dressing room, providing ultimate luxury and comfort. The house also boasts a billiard room and a recording studio, catering to Anka’s creative pursuits.

Stepping inside the residence, you’ll be greeted by a spacious and sophisticated living space. The kitchen, with its central island and seating, seamlessly connects to the breakfast nook and family room, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere. A formal dining room with a cozy fireplace provides an elegant space for hosting guests. The use of designer lighting fixtures, stone floors, and high ceilings adds to the overall opulence of the interior. The glass walls throughout the house offer breathtaking panoramic views and easy access to the backyard, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living.

The grounds of the estate are equally impressive. An infinity-edge pool beckons for a refreshing dip, while a detached glass-enclosed, air-conditioned gym provides the perfect space for workouts. Complete with a full bathroom and an outdoor shower, this gym is a fitness lover’s dream.

The listing is shared by Mary Ann Scott of Beverly and Company LLC, and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass. With Paul Anka’s name attached to this extraordinary property, it’s sure to gain significant attention from potential buyers.

Born in Ottawa in 1941, Anka rose to fame in the late 1950s as a teen idol with hits like “Diana,” “Lonely Boy,” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.” His talent extended beyond performing, as he went on to compose the theme song for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and many other chart-topping songs. Now 82 years old, Anka continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music. Fans can catch him on his upcoming “Seven Decades Tour,” with performances at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert on January 9 and 10, as well as the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on January 12.

