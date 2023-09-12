The Power of Representation: Exploring ‘The Other Black Girl’ and Empowering ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

In Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl,” Nella, an editorial assistant at the prestigious and predominantly white publishing company Wagner Books, is thrilled to meet Hazel, the new hire whom the title refers to. However, her excitement quickly diminishes as she realizes that she is no longer the sole representative of her race in the office. This TV series explores the concept of representation, where a show can become confined to depicting “the [insert group here] experience” instead of representing diverse experiences.

A similar theme is explored in the British show “Dreaming Whilst Black” on Showtime. It follows Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker who struggles to break into the movie business while his film school friends achieve success. The show combines young-adult rom-com and workplace cringe comedy genres, addressing stereotypes and preconceptions about “Black films.”

While “Dreaming Whilst Black” focuses on film-pitching rather than filmmaking, it raises thought-provoking questions about representing a community while staying true to oneself. The series ends its first season with an open-ended resolution, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating a second season.

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, “The Other Black Girl” combines elements of literary-world dramedy, conspiracy thriller, and horror. The protagonist, Nella, navigates her office environment, dealing with uncomfortable coworkers and a problematic manuscript. Her excitement at meeting Hazel quickly turns sour as Hazel displays strange behavior and potential ulterior motives.

“The Other Black Girl” is a clever satire that addresses themes of racial dynamics in the workplace, as well as intraracial friendships and rivalries. Daniel’s portrayal of Nella is vibrant, capturing the character’s cynicism and vulnerability. The series explores the question of whether change can be achieved within institutions, and if success requires compromising one’s values.

While the show draws inspiration from Shonda Rhimes and Jordan Peele, it maintains its unique satirical tone. The integration of real-world conflicts adds depth to the story and raises issues of compromise and failure. Although the TV adaptation stands on its own, Hulu intends for it to continue as a series.

“The Other Black Girl” is an entertaining blend of realist satire and thrilling allegory, highlighting the challenges of representation and the ways in which marginalized communities can be pitted against each other. The grounded aspects of the show are both successful and unsettling, reminding viewers that reality can be scarier than any horror story.

