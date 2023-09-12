Exciting September 12 Celebrity Birthdays: Meet Kelsea Ballerini and Sydney Sweeney

Sept. 12 (UPI) — If you were born on September 12th, you fall under the sign of Virgo.
Notable people with a September 12th birthday include:
— British explorer Henry Hudson in 1575
— Richard Gatling, inventor of the Gatling gun, in 1818
— Newspaperman Charles Dudley Warner in 1829
— Critic H.L. Mencken in 1880
— French entertainer Maurice Chevalier in 1888
— Publisher Alfred A. Knopf in 1892
— French Nobel chemistry prize laureate Irene Joliot-Curie in 1897
— U.S. Olympic track star Jesse Owens in 1913
File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
— British actor Ian Holm in 1931
— American country music singer George Jones in 1931
— Circus animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams in 1934
— Actor Linda Gray in 1940 (age 83)
— Singer Maria Muldaur in 1942 (age 81)
File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
— Author Michael Ondaatje in 1943 (age 80)
— Singer Barry White in 1944
— Actor Joe Pantoliano in 1951 (age 72)
— Actor Peter Scolari in 1955
— Actor Rachel Ward in 1957 (age 66)
— Composer Hans Zimmer in 1957 (age 66)
File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
— Actor Darren E. Burrows in 1966 (age 57)
— Musician Ben Folds in 1966 (age 57)
— Comedian Louis C.K. in 1967 (age 56)
— Actor Paul Walker in 1973
— Rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, in 1977 (age 46)
— Singer Ruben Studdard in 1978 (age 45)
— Actor Benjamin McKenzie in 1978 (age 45)
— NBA All-Star Yao Ming in 1980 (age 43)
File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
— Singer/actor Jennifer Hudson in 1981 (age 42)
— Singer/actor Emmy Rossum in 1986 (age 37)
— Country singer Kelsea Ballerini in 1993 (age 30)
— Singer RM, born Kim Nam-joon, in 1994 (age 29)
— Actor Sydney Sweeney in 1997 (age 26)
File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
