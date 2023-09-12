Exciting September 12 Celebrity Birthdays: Meet Kelsea Ballerini and Sydney Sweeney

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The singer turns 30 on September 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) — If you were born on September 12th, you fall under the sign of Virgo. Notable people with a September 12th birthday include:

— British explorer Henry Hudson in 1575

— Richard Gatling, inventor of the Gatling gun, in 1818

— Newspaperman Charles Dudley Warner in 1829

— Critic H.L. Mencken in 1880

— French entertainer Maurice Chevalier in 1888

— Publisher Alfred A. Knopf in 1892

— French Nobel chemistry prize laureate Irene Joliot-Curie in 1897

— U.S. Olympic track star Jesse Owens in 1913

— British actor Ian Holm in 1931

— American country music singer George Jones in 1931

— Circus animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams in 1934

— Actor Linda Gray in 1940 (age 83)

— Singer Maria Muldaur in 1942 (age 81)

— Author Michael Ondaatje in 1943 (age 80)

— Singer Barry White in 1944

— Actor Joe Pantoliano in 1951 (age 72)

— Actor Peter Scolari in 1955

— Actor Rachel Ward in 1957 (age 66)

— Composer Hans Zimmer in 1957 (age 66)

— Actor Darren E. Burrows in 1966 (age 57)

— Musician Ben Folds in 1966 (age 57)

— Comedian Louis C.K. in 1967 (age 56)

— Actor Paul Walker in 1973

— Rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, in 1977 (age 46)

— Singer Ruben Studdard in 1978 (age 45)

— Actor Benjamin McKenzie in 1978 (age 45)

— NBA All-Star Yao Ming in 1980 (age 43)

— Singer/actor Jennifer Hudson in 1981 (age 42)

— Singer/actor Emmy Rossum in 1986 (age 37)

— Country singer Kelsea Ballerini in 1993 (age 30)

— Singer RM, born Kim Nam-joon, in 1994 (age 29)

— Actor Sydney Sweeney in 1997 (age 26)

