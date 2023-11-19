Escalating Conflict in Myanmar Puts Civilians at Risk

A fire breaks out in Rakhine State’s Mrauk-U township in western Myanmar in 2020, before the ceasefire between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army.





Renewed hostilities between the Myanmar military and ethnic minority armed group the Arakan Army (AA) have spread to various townships in western Myanmar, including Pauktaw, where civilians have been caught in the crossfire as fighting escalates.

A former member of parliament from Pauktaw township, who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns, told CNN on Saturday that he had lost contact with people from the town and did not know what is happening.

“I left the town the day the fighting broke out. But there are elderly people, sick people and families with young children left as they could not make haste,” he said.

“It’s raining and a storm is coming too. It’s a devastating situation. It breaks my heart to see people in such a situation.”