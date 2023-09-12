Empowering Middle Managers: Strategies, Tips, and Tools for Success

Unlocking the Power of Supportive Middle Managers: A Key to Employee Satisfaction and Success

Over the past few tumultuous years, leaders have been tirelessly searching for ways to create a fulfilling employee experience. However, in their quest, they may have inadvertently overlooked the vital role played by middle managers in cultivating supportive cultures and driving results.

From shaping meaningful work in day-to-day operations to promoting work-life balance and nurturing talent, managers have a profound influence on every aspect of the employee experience.

The Importance of Middle Managers

Surprisingly, research conducted by MetLife’s 21st Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study reveals that the overall well-being of middle managers is declining. A significant proportion of these managers report high levels of stress and burnout (30%), poor mental health (30%), and an inability to meet the expectations of both their direct reports and upper management (32%).

Our own research supports the need to address this issue, with 69% of employees stating that having a more supportive manager enhances their confidence and loyalty towards their organization. Furthermore, a study from The Workforce Institute reveals that managers have as much influence on individuals’ mental health as spouses or partners, and even more than doctors or therapists. This confirms the vital role managers play in employees’ eyes.

Employee care is a key factor that correlates with higher satisfaction, loyalty, engagement, and productivity. In fact, 70% of employees consider a supportive manager to be a “must-have” in feeling cared for by their employers, while 65% state that it motivates them, makes them feel valued and engaged, and increases their productivity.

The Challenges Faced by Managers

Despite their impact, managers have encountered their fair share of challenges, especially during the pandemic and the ongoing hybrid working era. They have been juggling multiple roles and responsibilities as operations shifted to remote and hybrid models. Interestingly, while managers strive to help their employees manage stress, they themselves have experienced elevated stress levels.

Managers have unique needs for holistic health and distinct work experiences. They oversee the work of their direct reports while making their own contributions. They seek work-life balance for themselves while facilitating it for others. They create supportive cultures by recognizing exceptional effort and performance, but they also expect recognition themselves. And just as they promote their teams’ training and development, managers also desire resources for their own growth and learning.

Supporting and Empowering Managers: A Call to Action for C-Suite Leaders

C-Suite leaders have a crucial role to play in supporting and empowering managers. By providing exemplary and inspirational leadership, these executives can foster a positive employee experience for all, including middle management. Senior leaders must recognize the significant impact managers have on the organization and implement concrete initiatives to enhance the work environment, including the managers’ own experiences.

Acknowledge the C-Suite-Middle Management Connection: By acknowledging the similarities in roles and responsibilities between C-Suite leaders and middle managers, camaraderie can be fostered, strengthening the overall culture. Middle managers should embrace the organizational vision and understand how to bring it to life in their everyday activities and those of their teams.

By acknowledging the similarities in roles and responsibilities between C-Suite leaders and middle managers, camaraderie can be fostered, strengthening the overall culture. Middle managers should embrace the organizational vision and understand how to bring it to life in their everyday activities and those of their teams. Promote Active Listening as a Management Practice: Empathetic leadership plays a crucial role in developing caring and supportive cultures. Regularly gathering feedback from managers through pulse surveys and open forums for two-way communication is essential.

Empathetic leadership plays a crucial role in developing caring and supportive cultures. Regularly gathering feedback from managers through pulse surveys and open forums for two-way communication is essential. Review Capacity to Reduce Stress and Burnout: Since managers face the same mental health concerns as other employees, C-Suite leaders should establish and monitor indicators, such as working hours, to ensure middle managers maintain good mental well-being.

Since managers face the same mental health concerns as other employees, C-Suite leaders should establish and monitor indicators, such as working hours, to ensure middle managers maintain good mental well-being. Provide Training and Resources: Managers need dedicated learning programs that focus on managing diverse workforces in hybrid environments, with an emphasis on inclusivity, coaching, conflict management, and other essential skills. Toolkits can assist managers in navigating stressful situations and busy periods. Communication and engagement programs should inform all managers about available training, resources, and support.

Managers need dedicated learning programs that focus on managing diverse workforces in hybrid environments, with an emphasis on inclusivity, coaching, conflict management, and other essential skills. Toolkits can assist managers in navigating stressful situations and busy periods. Communication and engagement programs should inform all managers about available training, resources, and support. Define Policies and Establish Incentives: Managers should be encouraged and empowered to contribute to an attractive employee experience. Informal actions, such as providing lunch on Fridays and hosting social gatherings, as well as formal recognition in the form of rewards, can greatly enhance employees’ well-being and sense of care. Managers’ performance should be measured using tangible metrics directly related to talent and cultural outcomes, including these factors.

Managers should be encouraged and empowered to contribute to an attractive employee experience. Informal actions, such as providing lunch on Fridays and hosting social gatherings, as well as formal recognition in the form of rewards, can greatly enhance employees’ well-being and sense of care. Managers’ performance should be measured using tangible metrics directly related to talent and cultural outcomes, including these factors. Lead by Example: The behaviors exhibited by senior executives will naturally influence how middle managers handle their responsibilities, from assigning work and recognizing employees to managing sensitive discussions and decision-making. Managers should be reminded that their behavior serves as a model for their teams.

To summarize, the role of supportive managers in fostering strong cultures and demonstrating care cannot be overstated. Just as senior leaders set the tone from the top, middle managers bring culture and purpose to life for all employees. The values and standards established by the C-Suite determine what is accepted and valued within the organization. Managers take cues from these leaders as they strive to strengthen cultures and deliver exceptional employee experiences that enable organizations to thrive with talented individuals.

Brendan Lynch is the Senior Vice President & Chief Care Officer at MetLife, where he leads their new Employee Care and Innovation Centre of Excellence. Prior to his current role, he served as the Senior Vice President of HR Services for Johnson & Johnson.