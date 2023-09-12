Electric Cars: A Lucrative Target for Hackers Awaiting Their Chance

<h1>How German Hackers Jailbreak Teslas to Access Heated Seats for Free</h1>

<p>When a group of German hackers accessed a Tesla vehicle, their intention was not to gain remote control of the car or steal personal information. Instead, they targeted the car’s heated seats. These seats are available only after paying a $300 fee. To bypass this payment, four researchers physically manipulated the car’s voltage supply, which resulted in a computer glitch. This allowed them to access the heated rear seats without charge. Their actions, known as “jailbreaking,” also gave them access to the car’s internal systems and user data.</p>

<p>Automakers are adopting a subscription model for accessing new features in electric vehicles (EVs), similar to how online subscriptions work. However, this shift opens up new cybersecurity risks, including data theft and tampering. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford are among the companies implementing this model. Subscription charges for features such as additional horsepower, safety cameras, and driver-assist technologies can add up for car owners. Some automakers reveal these costs through the car’s infotainment system. These subscription-based features have faced consumer resistance, leading some companies to rethink their pricing strategies.</p>

<p>The move toward subscriptions is partly driven by the high cost of developing EV batteries and the minimal maintenance required for these vehicles, which reduces revenue from repairs. Automakers are seeking to offset these losses through revenue generated by software and subscription features. However, putting these features behind a paywall incentivizes owners to seek ways to access them for free, potentially leading to more hacking attempts. Hackers may attempt remote software hacks to gain access to personal and financial information, such as credit card details. The abundance of third-party hardware and software providers in the automotive industry also increases the vulnerability to cyberattacks.</p>

<p>Although car hacking may not be a common occurrence, the rise of connected features in modern cars increases the potential for cybersecurity threats. Attacks on connected cars have been steadily increasing in recent years. The scalability of these threats is a significant concern, as a single vulnerability can compromise a large number of connected cars simultaneously. The collection of personal and location data by cars also raises privacy concerns. While the full extent of the problem is uncertain, it is crucial for automakers to prioritize cybersecurity and address potential vulnerabilities. </p>

