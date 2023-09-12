Discover Grimes’ Definition of ‘Chaotic Good’ and Why She Labels Amber Heard as ‘Chaotic Evil’

Grimes previously likened Amber Heard and herself to “Dungeons and Dragons” characters.

Grimes said she’s “chaotic good” while Heard is “chaotic evil,” per Elon Musk’s biography.

Grimes felt that Musk was drawn to Heard because he associates love with being mean or abusive.

Grimes and Amber Heard may both have dated Elon Musk, but Grimes believes there are some stark differences between them.

In fact, according to Musk’s latest biography, Grimes compared Heard and herself to characters from Musk’s favorite role-playing game, “Dungeons and Dragons.”

“My Dungeons and Dragons alignment would be chaotic good whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil,” Grimes said in the Walter Isaacson -penned biography. “Alignment,” in the context Grimes references it, loosely categorizes player characters according to their ethical and moral outlook.

Musk and Heard began dating in 2017, around the time she was finalizing her divorce proceedings from actor Johnny Depp. Heard confirmed their relationship publicly in April 2017 via an Instagram post.

But, just a few months later in August, Heard confirmed their breakup in another Instagram post. The couple later reconnected before breaking up again in February 2018, per People.

And then in May 2018, Musk debuted his relationship with Grimes at that year’s Met Gala.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, told Isaacson that she could understand why Musk was drawn to Heard.

The musician added that it has a lot to do with Musk’s troubled relationship with his father, Errol Musk.

“He’s attracted to chaotic evil. It’s about his father and what he grew up with, and he’s quick to fall back into being treated badly,” Grimes said.

“He associates love with being mean or abusive. There’s an Errol-Amber through line,” she continued.

Representatives for Grimes and Heard did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.