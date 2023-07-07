ECA’s Ban on Member Clubs Joining New Breakaway Union Sparks European-wide Club Dispute

The European Club Association (ECA), led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Paris St-Germain, has issued a directive to its members prohibiting them from joining the newly formed Union of European Clubs (UEC), which has attracted clubs who feel marginalized by Uefa and the ECA themselves.

Among the Premier League clubs showing sympathy towards the UEC are Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Championship club Watford. Additionally, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has expressed support for the UEC, citing its representation of clubs outside the elite. Despite being an ECA member, Shakhtar has participated in the Champions League group stages for the past 13 years.

As the most influential lobbying entity, the ECA plays a key role in advocating for change at Uefa, particularly regarding the redistribution of wealth generated by Uefa’s club competitions and the reorganization of the Champions League starting from the 2024-2025 season. Al-Khelaifi’s alliance with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin following the European Super League breakaway in 2021 further strengthens the ECA’s influence. In fact, the ECA and Uefa jointly own a venture responsible for distributing broadcast and commercial earnings from Uefa club competitions.

However, many clubs believe that the ECA only represents the interests of the most powerful clubs. The ECA currently has 245 member clubs across all 55 Uefa nations. While all ordinary members must be part of their respective nation’s top-flight and are admitted on a four-year cycle, the 16 founders enjoy permanent membership regardless of their status. From Britain, the permanent members comprise Manchester United, Chelsea, and Rangers, excluding other clubs.

In a letter seen by Telegraph Sport, the ECA informed its members that according to its recently signed agreement with FIFA, clubs cannot be members of two European representative bodies. The ECA criticized the UEC for having unclear and ambiguous objectives, emphasizing that fragmentation of club representation would undermine collective action and not serve clubs’ best interests.

Currently, the ECA is engaged in negotiations with Uefa and FIFA for revenue sharing in the upcoming European Championships for clubs and the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. The ECA argues that effective representation in negotiations necessitates the absence of competing club bodies.

Reacting to the ECA’s letter, a spokesperson stated that ECA’s statutes have always required sole membership and that Uefa and FIFA formally recognize the ECA as the sole representative body for European clubs at the European and international levels. The spokesperson emphasized the voluntary aspect of ECA membership while underscoring the importance of unified representation in football.

Dennis Gudasic, one of the co-founders of the UEC, explained that smaller clubs joined their union because they felt the ECA did not adequately represent their interests. Gudasic highlighted the disproportionate distribution of prize money, with a significant share going to a few elite clubs. He argued that the approximately 1,000 non-ECA member clubs in Europe should have the freedom to organize themselves. He also pointed out the contradiction in the ECA’s stance, as they strive to maintain a dominant position while denying others the opportunity to join.

Ultimately, the ECA’s goal is to preserve its dominant position as the sole representative body, citing the need for strong and unified stakeholder voice in European and international football. However, the emergence of the UEC raises questions about the inclusivity and fairness of the current system, prompting smaller clubs to seek alternative representation.

Reference