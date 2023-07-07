Children’s Book on Dementia Printed by Delmar Author Anne O’Brien Carelli

When Anne O’Brien Carelli’s husband received a dementia diagnosis a year and a half ago, they both delved into researching the disease. While Frank explored the scientific aspect and how it impacts the brain as a former chemistry/physics teacher, Anne joined a support group and attended various information sessions. However, Carelli was surprised by the lack of knowledge most people have about dementia, which is a condition characterized by severe memory loss, language difficulties, and impaired problem-solving skills that eventually interfere with daily life. The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.

Realizing the widespread lack of understanding surrounding dementia, Carelli felt compelled to take action. Being a children’s book author, she believed that she could explain the disease through the perspective of a child and potentially help children develop compassion and understanding. Carelli wanted children to know that they can’t fix dementia and that they won’t catch it, but they can play a role as caregivers. She and her husband were navigating the daunting process of receiving a diagnosis and going through the grieving process, as there is currently no cure and the physical and mental decline associated with dementia is unavoidable. Nevertheless, they decided to continue with their lives, including a planned vacation.

During a rainy day on a screened-in porch, Carelli began writing a children’s book about dementia. She wanted the book to offer hope, and she knew that kids have a natural inclination to help and adapt. The story of “I’ll Remember Poppy” unfolded in one sitting, centering around a grandfather named Poppy. The book, illustrated by Roberta Collier-Morales, has just been published and can be found in local bookstores, on Amazon, and on Carelli’s website.

Before publishing the book, Carelli sought feedback from young readers and collaborated closely with the illustrator to bring the story to life. The illustrations were designed to be comforting, utilizing vibrant colors and hidden details. Symbolism is embedded throughout the book, such as a picture of a tree in the fall on the cover to represent changing seasons. Carelli emphasizes that “I’ll Remember Poppy” is meant to be read and discussed together by parents and children.

Carelli has previously published seven books, with her initial focus being nonfiction adult works. However, transitioning to writing for children felt like a natural fit for her writing style. Writing has always been a passion for Carelli, influenced by her family background in journalism. When she was in fourth grade, a teacher recognized her talent for writing and encouraged her to continue.

After completing the draft of “I’ll Remember Poppy,” Carelli shared it with her husband, ensuring his consent. She was concerned about protecting his dignity, but he urged her to publish it and educate people about the disease. Carelli wasn’t surprised by his reaction, as he has dedicated his life to education. The book includes author’s notes with additional information about dementia and resources for adults seeking further understanding.

While her husband is in the early stages of the disease and doing well, Carelli has learned to take things one hour at a time. Writing this story served as her coping mechanism and her way of aiding both children and adults. Carelli highlights the lack of literature on explaining dementia to children and hopes that her book can alleviate some of the stress experienced by families dealing with the disease.

At the end of the content, there are references to upcoming book signings for “I’ll Remember Poppy” by Anne O’Brien Carelli.

