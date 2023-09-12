Durability and Resistance: The Resilient Wooden Workspace Battling the Luxury Apartment Epidemic in Architecture

A Unique and Eye-Catching Workspace in London

A stack of blocks stands on the side of a busy road in Charlton, London, resembling a pile of shipping containers fresh from the Thames. This striking structure, known as Workstack, is a beacon of creativity amidst an area dominated by builders’ merchants and retail stores. Each block juts out above the one below, creating a sense of precariousness. The blocks’ facade is made of dark grey corrugated metal, giving it an industrial look, while the ends are made of translucent polycarbonate, resembling a slice of sparkling crystal.

According to Michael Finlay, the founding director of the Greenwich Enterprise Board, Workstack serves as a marker to show that space for creative work is here to stay, resisting the encroachment of luxury residential developments. The struggle to preserve manufacturing spaces in the midst of residential development has been ongoing since the 1980s. Land zoned for housing is significantly more valuable than land for industrial use, leading landowners to cash in on their properties. The consequence is the loss of industrial floorspace in London, forcing makers and manufacturers to move further away or cease operations altogether.

Workstack offers an innovative solution to this problem. By stacking the units vertically, the structure takes up less space, maximizing the value of the land. The staggered design also provides shaded areas for the lower floors, while allowing the studios to cantilever outwards as they ascend. This groundbreaking design by dRMM architects, partially funded by the Mayor of London’s Good Growth fund, demonstrates the potential for combining manufacturing spaces with residential developments.

Constructed with cross-laminated timber (CLT), Workstack showcases the versatility and sustainability of this material. The exposed wooden walls and ceilings create a warm and inviting environment for the tenants. The studios feature large windows for natural ventilation, with services housed in simple metal trunking. The result is a far cry from the draughty sheds that many makers and manufacturers have been forced to occupy.

Tenants at Workstack express their gratitude for the rare opportunity to find affordable workshop spaces in London. One furniture design studio, Mentsen, previously occupied a cold Victorian schoolhouse before being displaced by residential development. After searching for suitable spaces, they found that workshops were often too large and expensive, while smaller units were designed as offices. Workstack offered the perfect balance, with reasonable rents and a conducive environment for creative work.

The building also houses Healthy Bean, a workwear and PPE distributor. Their ability to do everything in-house at Workstack has enhanced their productivity and quality control. Similarly, Besbike, a company that converts ordinary bicycles into electric-powered versions, has found a home in Workstack. The ground floor location and spacious unit make it convenient for storing and transporting stock.

Workstack challenges the preconception that industrial spaces are ugly, showing that they can be visually striking while providing a supportive environment for makers and creators. In a city prone to losing industrial spaces to residential developments, Workstack stands as a beacon of hope and creativity.