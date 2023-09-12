Will Keanu Reeves Return as Constantine in ‘Constantine 2’? Essential Updates for Fans

Fans have been eagerly requesting a sequel to the beloved “Constantine” for years.

Exciting news! Producer Akiva Goldsman has confirmed that he is actively working on “Constantine 2” with Keanu Reeves.

In 2005, superhero movies were in a different era.

It was the year Christopher Nolan introduced Christian Bale as Batman in “Batman Begins,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still in its infancy.

Yet, 2005 gifted DC fans with a hidden gem that has since become a cult classic: “Constantine.”

Starring Keanu Reeves as the mysterious demonologist John Constantine, this film adapted the dark and twisted world of DC’s “Hellblazer” comics. Directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Akiva Goldsman, “Constantine” delves into the battles between heaven, hell, and the flawed protagonist caught in between.

With its supernatural horrors and unconventional superhero vibe, “Constantine” earned a respectable $230 million at the box office. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to continue the story.

Akiva Goldsman Confirms “Constantine 2”

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. and Akiva Goldsman confirmed their collaboration on “Constantine 2” and “I Am Legend 2.”

In an interview with Deadline, Goldsman praised Keanu Reeves’ unwavering commitment to the character, expressing gratitude that Reeves’ desire for a sequel finally cemented its development.

Goldsman states, “The character is very much Keanu, as well as the unique vision of Keanu and Francis, where the world of good and evil coexists with our own in a captivating noir setting.” Goldsman is currently in the process of writing the script and further exploring the story.

Despite the ongoing Hollywood strike affecting writers and actors, Goldsman revealed to The Playlist that the team has already mapped out the narrative for “Constantine 2.” As soon as the strike is resolved, they will commence full-fledged production.

In March, while promoting “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Keanu Reeves expressed uncertainty about the future of “Constantine 2.” He admitted his eagerness to portray the character again but acknowledged the complexities surrounding its realization.

As fans await further updates, the anticipation for “Constantine 2” and the continuation of John Constantine’s supernatural adventures grows.