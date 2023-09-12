Drew Barrymore’s Resumed Show Under Fire: Picketed Amidst Writers’ Strike

When Drew Barrymore made the announcement in May that she would no longer be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of striking Hollywood writers, her decision was highly praised by fans and viewers.

However, the news that her daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” would be returning without its unionized writers received a completely different response. A group of picketers gathered outside the CBS studios in Manhattan, where the show was filming its fourth season premiere. One protester held a sign that read, “Drew did the right thing.”

The network explained that due to the ongoing W.G.A. strike, the show would not feature any written material covered by the strike. This approach has been taken by other talk shows during the strikes affecting Hollywood, including “The View.”

On Monday afternoon, as “The Drew Barrymore Show” prepared to tape its first episode since April, a couple dozen picketers from the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA marched outside the CBS Broadcast Center, while audience members lined up along the sidewalk.