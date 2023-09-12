Discover the Spooky Intrigue of Zombie Trout Unsettling Montana, a Legendary Fly-Fishing Hub

Changes to Montana’s Big Hole River Threaten Trout Population and Fly Fishing Tourism

WISE RIVER, Mont. — The establishment of Big Hole Lodge by the Fellin family in the 1980s attracted avid fly fishers to the cobble-and-boulder-studded Big Hole River. However, the river’s ecosystem has undergone significant changes since then. Previously, the river remained frozen until June due to heavy snowfall and ice accumulation during winter. Now, with warmer temperatures, the river is ice-free by April or May and attracts anglers much earlier in the season.

The effects of these changes are evident. Insects no longer swarm in large numbers, and key food sources for fish, such as the salmonfly, have become scarce. In addition, the population of brown and rainbow trout in the river has drastically decreased over the past seven years due to various ailments and diseases. Fish in the river now exhibit red sores, lesions, and cauliflower fungus. Brown trout have even been observed with blindness while still being alive, earning them the nickname “zombie trout.”

The decline in fish population has raised alarm among fishing guides, outfitters, and business owners who rely on angling tourism. They formed a nonprofit organization called Save Wild Trout and urged the governor to establish a task force to address the issue. Similar declines have been observed in other rivers in the Jefferson Basin, including the Beaverhead and Ruby, as well as the upper Clark Fork.

Montana distinguishes itself from other states by not stocking its rivers with hatchery-reared fish. Instead, the state relies on wild populations to sustain themselves. If the trout population were to collapse, it could take a significant amount of time for it to recover. The decline in fish numbers has also led to a recent lawsuit by environmental groups seeking to have the Arctic grayling listed as an endangered species.

The future of fly fishing in Montana is uncertain due to these challenges. Despite the worrying conditions, the Big Hole River still attracts anglers. However, the state has imposed restrictions, including river closures and “hoot owl” limits, which limit fishing in the afternoon when the water warms. Fishing seasons have also been adjusted to protect spawning brown trout. Governor Gianforte recently visited the Big Hole valley to address the concerns of affected individuals but did not appoint a task force as hoped.

Experts believe that a combination of factors, including climate change, has contributed to the decline in fish population. Montana has warmed 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and the pace of warming is accelerating. Warmer temperatures result in earlier snowmelt, reducing cold water flows that trout depend on. The aridification of the West has also led to lower water levels and increased evaporation.

Montana is facing an urgent situation that requires immediate action to preserve its trout fisheries. Anglers, businesses, and conservation groups must work together to find solutions and protect this cherished ecosystem.

