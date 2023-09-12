DraftKings Apologizes and Learns from Controversial 9/11 Anniversary Campaign, Pledges Better Sports Betting Experience for NY Team Fans

DraftKings, a sports betting firm, has issued an apology for exploiting the anniversary of 9/11 by promoting bets on New York sports teams as part of a special daily trifecta.

The Boston-based company offered a 9/11-themed wager that required the Yankees, Mets, and Jets – three New York-based teams – to win their games on September 11th, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Tom Von Essen, the former fire commissioner of New York City, expressed his anger towards DraftKings, stating, “It’s greed. These people are greedy.” Von Essen, who witnessed the loss of 343 firefighters during the attacks, labeled the promotion as insensitive and excessive, although he acknowledged the motive behind it.

Following a backlash on social media from other offended individuals, DraftKings promptly removed the offer and issued an apology. In a statement, the company said, “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was briefly shared in commemoration of 9/11. We deeply respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families affected by the tragedy.”