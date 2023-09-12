Devastating Flood Hits Portugal Town, Unleashing Unprecedented 3 Million Bottles Worth of Red Wine

São Lourenço do Bairro experienced a massive red wine flood on Sunday morning due to a burst in local distillery’s tanks.

Thanks to the prompt action of firefighters, the wine was diverted before reaching a nearby river.

The distillery took full responsibility for the incident and issued an apology on Facebook.

A small town in Portugal called São Lourenço do Bairro experienced a unique and perplexing event when two tanks, filled with red wine, burst and unleashed a torrent of wine.

Videos from São Lourenço do Bairro, located about 150 miles north of Lisbon, depict the astonishing sight of red wine flowing through the sloping streets of the town. São Lourenço do Bairro, home to approximately 2,000 residents, found itself inundated with wine.

Local media estimated the flood to be around 2.2 million liters or 600,000 gallons, equivalent to nearly 2,933,333 wine bottles.

The flood caused concern among the residents of São Lourenço do Bairro regarding the contamination of the local Certima river, but the quick response by the local fire department successfully diverted the wine to a nearby field, steering it away from the water.

A definitely different type of flood A river of red wine flows through São Lourenco do Bairro in Portugal when the local distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst Anadia Fire Department blocked the flood diverting it away from the river into a fieldpic.twitter.com/3AhIFt5rEH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 11, 2023

Correios, a Portuguese publication , reported that locals were concerned about the wine contaminating the nearby Certima river. However, the diligent efforts of the local fire department successfully redirected the wine away from the water and into a field nearby.

Dedicated to transparency and accountability, Destilaria Levira, the owner of the two burst tanks, publicly apologized on Facebook for the incident and the resulting damage. They also assured that no injuries were reported and that authorities are actively investigating the cause of the incident.

“We take full responsibility for the costs associated with cleanup and repair, with crews readily available for immediate assistance,” the company stated on Facebook. “We are committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.”

Insider reached out to representatives of the town and Destilaria Levira for further comment but has yet to receive a response.