Dietician Warns Against Excessive Carrot Consumption for Tanning Hack – Stay Informed!

Beauty and wellness TikToker Isabelle Lux went viral stating that eating 3 carrots daily has given her a natural fake tan.

Lux used to consume 10 carrots per day but reduced her intake after falling ill and receiving advice from her doctor.

A dietician confirmed that carrots can contribute to a tan but cautioned against excessive consumption.

A TikToker who claimed to achieve a “natural fake tan” by eating three large carrots daily for years has gained significant attention for this unconventional beauty hack.

Although a dietician confirmed that consuming large quantities of carrots can result in a tan, the dietician advised against excessive consumption and recommended the use of self-tanning lotion for those seeking a glow.

In July, @Isabelle.Lux shared on TikTok that she has been consuming three large carrots daily for several years, which caused a change in the natural undertone of her skin, giving her a radiant appearance from within.

While Lux’s videos on this topic received a total of 6.6 million views, the 32-year-old beauty and wellness influencer clarified in a later video that she didn’t start eating carrots to get tan. She simply had a strong affinity for the vegetable.

Lux explained, “I’ve loved carrots since high school, which is when my skin tone changed. I didn’t realize it at the time because I was doing a lot of spray tanning. It took me 10 years later to realize my palms were always on the orange side, and my skin tone had changed to a more yellow glowing shade than my natural very pale pink/blue tone.”

Lux’s obsession with carrots even led to medical intervention. She mentioned on TikTok that eating 10 carrots per day made her very sick, prompting her doctor to advise limiting her intake to three carrots daily.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), confirmed that while eating a significant amount of carrots can result in an “orange-like tan,” it should be avoided due to the risk of vitamin A toxicity, gastrointestinal discomfort, and skin discoloration known as carotenemia.

Taub-Dix suggested that although eating carrots regularly provides vitamin A for healthy eyes and skin, carotenoids for immune system support, and fiber, moderation is important as one cup of chopped raw carrots provides about 430% of the recommended daily value for vitamin A.

Lux’s tanning hack gained further attention when nutritionist Maria Marlowe, known as @glowbymarlowe on TikTok, shared a video with 15.1 million views endorsing the daily consumption of carrots for weeks as a means of achieving a tan and protecting the skin from UV rays.

Marlowe also referenced a 2009 study suggesting that a “carotenoid tan” is more attractive to the opposite sex. Taub-Dix agreed with Marlowe’s statement concerning the skin-protecting effects of beta carotene in carrots but remained cautious about excessive consumption.

Taub-Dix added, “As for attracting the opposite sex, if someone’s favorite color is orange, that could be an interesting tactic! Otherwise, I’d look for someone who’s attracted to you for more important reasons.”