Delicious Smashed Broccoli with Parmesan – Joy Bauer’s Healthy Recipe

Say “cheese!” Your Thanksgiving table will be all smiles after devouring this side. While broccoli may not always steal the spotlight, when smashed, covered with Parmesan, and roasted until golden perfection, it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Its crispy edges are truly unparalleled as each floret is encrusted in a crispy cheese coating. Cheesin’ is pleasing, and this Smashed Parmesan Broccoli is simply irresistible.

Preparation:

Preheat oven 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

To blanch broccoli, add florets to boiling water and cook until soft yet firm, 5 minutes only (longer than 5 minutes will leave them too mushy). Drain in a colander and let cool/dry.

Position the broccoli florets in a single layer on the lined baking sheet. Smash each one using a plastic cup (not a glass!) and flatten as best as you can. Take a layer of paper towels or a clean kitchen cloth and press down on each floret to remove as much water out as possible.

Mist the tops with oil spray and generously sprinkle on the grated Parmesan— some will fall on the parchment paper and get extra crispy in the oven. It’s delicious! Sprinkle on kosher salt, some light garlic powder, and optional ground black pepper if you’d like.

Place in oven for 20 to 25 minutes. You want the broccoli slightly burnt and crispy, as well as the Parmesan.

Serve with tahini dressing on the side or lightly drizzle on top!

