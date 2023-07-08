Cruise Stocks Present a Glimmer of Hope for Investors Seeking Diversification

The NASDAQ experienced some losses in late June, but it quickly rebounded and finished the month with a 30% increase for the year so far. However, the gains can be attributed to only a few companies, including Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla. This concentration of gains is not uncommon but can be seen as a bearish sign. Thankfully, market breadth has improved, and we have seen leadership expanding to include cyclical sectors and industries.

While these companies have become expensive relative to the broader market, some analysts are downgrading them, leading investors to look for alternatives if these stocks lose momentum.

More from Personal Finance:

As July 4 motorists kick off summer travel, how to save on gas

What to know about your rights as an air traveler

How travelers are booking vacations amid inflation

Cruise companies, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International, could be a promising investment option. Despite being hit hard during the pandemic, these companies have shown resilience and are attracting new customers. Additionally, the decline in fuel prices and the possibility of releasing restricted cash reserves could further benefit the industry.