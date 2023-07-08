Auction Cancellation Doesn’t Deter Interested Bidders for Buy Buy Baby

In an unexpected turn of events, Bed Bath & Beyond has canceled the auction for its Buy Buy Baby chain, as potential buyers withdrew their bids due to the chain’s significantly diminished value. However, there is still hope for the struggling baby retailer, as interested parties have expressed their desire to acquire its assets. While the fate of Buy Buy Baby is yet to be determined, a court hearing next week will potentially approve the sale of its intellectual property to Dream on Me Industries, a New Jersey-based retailer and former supplier of Buy Buy Baby.

Buy Buy Baby, previously considered a flagship brand of Bed Bath & Beyond, has been in the midst of liquidation sales following its parent company’s bankruptcy filing in April. As the auction process dragged on and the chain’s inventory depleted, its value declined significantly. Currently, the most valuable asset remaining is its intellectual property. The auction cancellation comes after Bed Bath & Beyond’s repeated efforts to secure higher bids and find a buyer willing to keep the stores operational. One potential bidder, Go Global Retail, was interested in maintaining 75% of Buy Buy Baby’s stores, but it is unclear how they will proceed following the auction cancellation.

If a successful bid is accepted, the new owner will likely need to shut down the stores temporarily to restock and rejuvenate the business. It remains uncertain what plans Dream on Me has for Buy Buy Baby if they emerge as the ultimate victor. The company has not provided further details about its intentions.

This latest development adds to Bed Bath & Beyond’s ongoing struggles, as it previously auctioned off its intellectual property and digital assets to Overstock.com for $21.5 million. Overstock.com has since rebranded its website as Bedbathandbeyond.com. As for Buy Buy Baby, its future still hangs in the balance until the court hearing next week.