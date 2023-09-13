Climate Crisis Accelerating Glacial Melting on Majestic Mount Rainier

The Decline of Glaciers on Mount Rainier

Once a mountain adorned with 29 majestic glaciers, Mount Rainier is now experiencing a significant loss of these natural wonders. The remaining glaciers have diminished in size by nearly half, showcasing the startling effects of global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels. As stated by the World Glacier Monitoring Service, glacier area has steadily decreased over the past fifty years, with the Western United States and Canada seeing some of the most severe declines.

Mount Rainier National Park, a popular destination attracting approximately 2 million visitors annually, is deeply impacted by this phenomenon. The park’s famous wildflowers now bloom at irregular times, while the climbing season for the 14,000-foot summit has become shorter. Douglas firs are gradually moving downslope to areas with less snow, altering the landscape and ecosystem. Moreover, retreating glaciers have led to the destruction of old-growth forests, changes in river courses, and the flooding of roads maintained for tourists.

One particular glacier, named Stevens, has already vanished and been removed from the park’s list of glaciers. Two others, Pyramid and Van Trump, are in imminent danger, according to a comprehensive survey conducted by the Park Service. It is likely that these glaciers will disappear by the time the next survey takes place in the next year or two. Scott R. Beason, the park geologist behind the study, expressed the gravity of this situation, stating, “Losing them is big.”

To compile their findings, the study employed historical glacier measurements, satellite images, and aerial photography to construct a three-dimensional map of the park’s snow and ice. The study revealed that glacier ice coverage decreased by 42 percent between 1896 and 2021. (Another survey conducted by glaciologist Mauri Pelto in fall 2022 concluded that Pyramid and Van Trump have already vanished.)

Glaciers are what give Mount Rainier its stunning icy-blue appearance, visible from hundreds of miles away on a clear day. In a stable climate, glaciers naturally grow during winter and melt during summer, offering chilled water to downstream creeks, rivers, and the dependent flora and fauna during dry seasons. However, climate change has disrupted this balance. Spring snowpack has decreased since the mid-20th century, and rising temperatures cause rapid snowmelt even during seasons with sufficient winter snowfall.

These changes are transforming the face of Mount Rainier permanently. When Mr. Beason recently visited the park, he noticed a subdued mountain lacking its usual winter snow, particularly on the prominent Nisqually Glacier. Black boulders now dot the glacier’s surface, and over the years, the glacier tongue has receded further uphill. The Park Service report delivered a stern warning, stating, “The glaciers at Mount Rainier are in long-term decline,” emphasizing the extensive impact this loss will have on the park ecosystem.

The dwindling glaciers also pose new challenges for mountain climbers. Glaciers serve as the routes for climbers to reach the summit, but these passages are melting earlier each summer. Climbers are now forced to navigate hazardous cracks and fissures, lengthening their journey to the summit and shortening the climbing season.

During his recent visit to the park, Paul Kennard, a retired geomorphologist with 20 years of experience at the Park Service, embarked on a climb to the Nisqually Glacier – one of the most imperiled glaciers. As a south-facing glacier below 10,000 feet, it is highly susceptible to heat. Mr. Kennard observed that the glacier appeared worse than expected, with only a surface of black boulders and rocks clinging to several hundred feet of ice underneath. Precarious loose pebbles scattered throughout the slopes heightened the danger.

Beneath the rocks, glistening veins of black ice could be seen, accompanied by a hushed gurgle of water – a reminder of the frozen river beneath their feet. In the distance, the sound of rocks tumbling indicated potential hazards. Mr. Kennard pointed out that the larger rocks, comparable in size to camper vans, could detach at any moment, leading to catastrophic consequences.

In 2006, the park experienced one such disastrous event when a glacier burst, sending a torrent of wet sediment and stone down a tributary of the Nisqually River. The sound resembled that of a freight train, with massive boulders rolling downward. This debris flow destroyed a grove of centuries-old Douglas firs, altered the river’s course, and damaged a 13-mile-long road. To mitigate further erosion, Mr. Kennard pioneered a cost-effective solution before retiring – using fallen tall trees and large rocks to create log buttresses protecting the riverbank.

However, as the ice rivers of Mount Rainier continue to disappear, phenomena once thought eternal have become increasingly vulnerable. The glaciers are deteriorating, and the mountain’s landscapes are irreversibly changing. Mr. Kennard summarized this disheartening reality, stating, “The glaciers are falling apart—less forever now.”

