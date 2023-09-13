Stunning Studio City ‘Brady Bunch’ House Sold for a Whopping $3.2 Million

The famous “Brady Bunch” house in Studio City, known for its appearance in the popular TV show, has been sold for $3.2 million, according to reports on Monday.

Tina Trahan, a historic home enthusiast and the wife of former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht, purchased the property from HGTV, the television network that owned it, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The selling price was approximately 9% lower than what HGTV paid for the house in 2018. In May, HGTV listed the house, which was built around 1959, for $5.5 million. After acquiring it for $3.5 million, the network renovated the interior to match the iconic sets depicted on the show, capturing the process for their series called “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Prior to being purchased by HGTV, the house had been owned by the same family for nearly half a century.

“It’s like stepping into a life-size dollhouse,” Trahan commented to the Journal about the famous house.

Trahan intends to use the iconic property for fundraising and charitable events, as reported by the newspaper.

HGTV invested around $2 million in renovating the interior to resemble the sets from the TV show. The house now spans roughly 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, thanks to the addition of a second level by HGTV.

Trahan expressed her belief to the Journal that the house was overpriced due to its lack of modern appliances and conveniences. HGTV had outbid former NSYNC star Lance Bass to acquire the property. On the block where the house is located, the average home typically sells for between $1 million and $3 million.

“Nobody is going to actually live in it,” Trahan told the newspaper. “Any modifications made to make the house livable would detract from what I consider a work of art.”

The property continues to attract numerous tourists.

“The Brady Bunch” originally aired from 1969 to 1974 on ABC. The Studio City house was also featured in the 1995 film “The Brady Bunch Movie” and its sequel.