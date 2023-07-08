CDC Releases Guidance for Transgender Individuals Seeking to Breastfeed

When will we stop pretending that individuals can easily change their gender? How much longer will this trend of disregarding biology continue? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), known for their questionable actions like making toddlers wear masks despite minimal risk, now offers guidance on “chestfeeding” for transgender individuals who wish to breastfeed. Yes, the term has shifted to fit the narrative of inclusivity. The CDC’s advice goes beyond biological women who have undergone breast removal but still desire to nurse their babies. It also includes biological men who have undergone plastic surgery to develop breasts and now want to use them to feed infants. However, biologically speaking, this is not possible. The CDC suggests alternative methods such as maximizing milk production, using pasteurized donor milk or formula, and taking medication to induce lactation. Notably, the CDC clarified in a 2022 note that an individual does not need to have given birth to breastfeed or chestfeed. Apparently, biological men can manipulate their bodies to produce chestmilk through the use of hormone drugs. It is important to mention that one of the drugs used for this purpose carries an FDA warning due to potential harm to a baby’s heart. This method, known as the Newman-Goldfarb protocol, has traditionally been utilized by women who adopted infants and still wanted to nurse them. However, opinions from medical professionals on the concept of men producing milk differ. Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine doctor in New York, appropriately questions the validity of the notion that breastmilk produced by transgender women is equivalent to that produced by biological women. Limited research exists on this method, especially in the case of biological males. The potential effects on infants and the male individuals seeking to induce lactation remain unknown. Previously, it was crucial to rely on scientific studies and research. Nowadays, the CDC appears to take a haphazard approach, throwing ideas against the wall to see what sticks. As individuals who have always supported the LGBTQ+ community and respected preferred pronouns, the current situation is disconcerting. We championed equality, not the denial of basic biological facts. It feels as if we are living in an alternate reality where being an ally requires us to ignore biology altogether. The left’s attempts to redefine language, eliminating words like “woman” or “breast,” to accommodate a small portion of the population who might not even find the terms offensive is deeply concerning. It is even worse that we are now expected to believe that a biological male can breast/chest/whatever feed a baby and deem it normal and acceptable. It is not. The fact that our health agencies, like the CDC, perpetuate this notion is further evidence of the politicization of healthcare, with actual health taking a backseat. Healthcare relies on facts, not fiction. It is not unreasonable to expect the CDC to acknowledge this reality. Twitter: @Karol

