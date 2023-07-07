Call for Action: Honolulu City Council Trio Urged to Formally Reject 64% Pay Raises

Thank you for your support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. We appreciate your readership. Here is a unique and improved version of the content:

Prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, three members of the Honolulu City Council formally rejected their proposed pay increases of over 64%. Council members Augie Tulba, Andria Tupola, and Radiant Cordero submitted written memorandums to the city, stating their refusal to accept the expected $44,400 salary boost, which would have increased their pay to $113,304 from $68,904.

Kenny Amazaki, the city’s administrative services officer, stated that the council members voluntarily reduced their salaries by submitting these memos. He requested that they specify the amount at which they want to maintain their salaries.

Cordero submitted her memo on June 19, Tulba on June 26, and Tupola on June 30. All three council members requested to keep their current annual salaries unchanged.

In their memos, the council members acknowledged that their decision to reject the pay increases would also affect any benefits tied to their salaries, such as retirement plans.

Tupola’s rejection memo explains her stance against accepting a raise due to her strong opposition to salary increases. She emphasizes her commitment to her proposed legislation rejecting raises for elected and appointed city officials. Tupola’s memo states that she will maintain her current salary of $68,904 and acknowledges the impact on benefits associated with salary calculations. She also states that any cancellation of the request must be made in writing at least 20 days prior to the effective date.

Amazaki confirmed that the three council members do not need to resubmit their memos in the future to prevent a pay increase while serving on the panel. Once they have voluntarily reduced their salaries, the lower amount remains in effect until they request a change in writing.

If all nine council members had accepted the pay raises, the total cost for council salaries would have exceeded $1.02 million, including the salary adjustment. However, due to the rejection by Tulba, Tupola, and Cordero, the total cost for council salaries is $896,520, reflecting a $268,320 increase from the previous fiscal year.

Tulba, Tupola, and Cordero will not pay additional income taxes as a result of the pay raise rejection. They will only be responsible for taxes based on their current salary of $68,904.

In addition to the council members, the salaries of those who assist the panel also increased on July 1. The council budget includes salaries for all council employees and a 4% adjustment for exempt employees, resulting in a $211,083 increase compared to the previous year.

Other perks, such as a car allowance and an annual contingency allowance of $25,000 for each council district, remain unchanged.

In addition to the council members, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city’s top appointed executives received a 12.6% pay increase. The mayor’s annual salary is now $209,856, while the managing director’s position increased to $200,712.

The total cost of pay raises for the mayor, department heads, and deputy directors amounts to about $1 million. Directors saw an increase of approximately $20,100, while deputy directors received a raise of about $20,000. Departments with both a director and a deputy will see salary costs rise by around $41,000.

The mayor and other top officials do not receive additional financial perks or stipends, apart from their compensation. The mayor has access to a city vehicle through the motorpool program but does not have a driver or security staff.

The overall salary increases for the city’s executives were not included in the city’s operating budget. The Department of Budget and Fiscal Services works with individual departments to find cost savings to cover the difference, usually by reallocating funds from unfilled positions.

Prior to the pay hikes on July 1, most department directors earned an average annual salary of $166,560.

