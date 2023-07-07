California High Court Rules Employers Are Not Required to Safeguard Workers’ Families Against COVID-19

Amidst the peak of the pandemic, a woodworking employee in the Bay Area contracted COVID-19 at work and unknowingly brought it home to his wife. Unfortunately, his wife experienced severe symptoms and even required a respirator to breathe. However, according to a recent ruling by the California Supreme Court on July 6, she is unable to claim workers’ compensation for her infection. The court determined that while it would be morally justifiable to allow such claims, the potential influx of litigation could have detrimental effects on businesses, overwhelm the court system, and cause commercial insurance rates to skyrocket.

Associate Justice Carol Corrigan expressed in the ruling, “Recognizing a duty of care to nonemployees in this context would impose an intolerable burden on employers and society in contravention of public policy.” She further added that employers do not have a tort-based duty to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to nonemployees.

This decision marks another major setback for California employees seeking compensation for COVID infections transmitted to their family members. In a similar case last year, an employee of See’s Candies lost her workers’ comp claim after contracting COVID and passing it on to her husband, who tragically passed away.

The court explained that workers’ comp is essentially a trade-off, with employees guaranteed some form of compensation for job-related injuries, regardless of fault, while employers have the ability to limit the extent of that compensation. The question at hand was whether an employer’s duty to protect employees from harm also extends to their families. The court ultimately ruled that it does not, but left open the possibility for negligence claims to be filed against employers by workers’ spouses who contract COVID.

As for the specifics of this case, it sheds light on the complexity surrounding COVID regulations and essential businesses during the early stages of the pandemic. The court found that Victory Woodworks, based in Nevada, blatantly disregarded San Francisco County health ordinances by failing to quarantine potentially infected employees. Robert Kuciemba, who worked at a Victory Woodworks jobsite for approximately two months, came into close contact with a group of potentially infected colleagues who were then transferred to his San Francisco job site in the summer of 2020, ultimately leading to his infection.

Unfortunately, Robert’s wife, Corby, contracted COVID from him. As an individual over the age of 65, her condition rapidly deteriorated, eventually requiring the use of a ventilator. In response, the couple sued Victory Woodworks, alleging negligence on the employer’s part as the cause of her illness.

The case initially began in state court but was later moved to federal court by Victory Woodworks, where it was ultimately dismissed. This outcome served as a victory for the woodworking shop as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, both of which provided support in defense of the case.

Victory Woodworks argued that a ruling in favor of the Kuciembas would have far-reaching consequences, extending beyond workplace compensation. In a federal court brief, the company pointed out, “There is simply no limit to how wide the net will be cast: the wife who claims her husband caught COVID-19 from the supermarket checker, the husband who claims his wife caught it while visiting an elder care home.”

Upon appeal, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals posed two questions to the California Supreme Court: First, whether an employee’s household member can file a claim against an employer under the California Workers’ Compensation Act, and second, whether an employer has a duty to protect its employees from COVID infections within the home.

During the oral arguments in May, justices on the state Supreme Court voiced concerns about the potential avalanche of litigation that could ensue against businesses if the ruling favored Kuciemba. This ruling reflects the delicate balance between employee rights and the overall impact on businesses and society.