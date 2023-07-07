Broken air conditioner found in car of deceased man in Death Valley

A 65-year-old man was discovered deceased in Death Valley on Monday.

The man’s vehicle was found to have flat tires and a malfunctioning air conditioner.

Over the past few years, there have been several reported deaths in Death Valley.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.

download the app

A 65-year-old man was discovered dead in his car in Death Valley National Park, California on Monday, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The cause of death, as stated by the NPS, was extreme heat. The man’s identity was not disclosed in the press release.

A maintenance worker from the NPS found the man’s vehicle approximately 30 yards away from the North Highway. The road had been reopened in February after extensive flood damage.

The worker reported finding the man unresponsive inside the vehicle. Park rangers, officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

“The sedan’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. The vehicle did not crash but had two flat tires when stopped,” stated the NPS press release.

According to the press release, Death Valley experienced a peak temperature of 126 degrees Fahrenheit the day before the discovery.

Based on the NPS’ initial investigation, it appears that the man suffered from a heat-related illness while driving, which may have caused him to veer off the road. The man’s car was operational, but the air conditioner was broken. The driver’s window was rolled down.

Death Valley is renowned as one of the world’s hottest places. Many tourists visit the area to experience its extreme weather, and deaths due to extreme heat are not uncommon.

In June 2022, a man died after walking in Death Valley’s 123-degree heat to find gas for his car. In August 2019, a woman was found dead after visiting Death Valley during the summer.

Insider’s request for comment from the NPS was not immediately answered.