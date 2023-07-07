Austin Krajicek, the French Open Doubles Champion, Aims to Defend Title at Wimbledon

At the age of 14, Krajicek made the decision to attend the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, a renowned training ground known for producing future tennis champions. Under the relentless Florida sun, guided by the legendary Nick Bollettieri, Krajicek prepared extensively for his tennis career. As he turned 18, he emerged victorious in the U.S. national junior championship held in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and contemplated the idea of turning professional. However, he chose to further enhance his skills and physique by enrolling at Texas A&M University, granting himself a few more years of development. In 2011, Krajicek triumphed in the N.C.A.A. men’s doubles championship.

That marked the beginning of his journey to the top-tier tennis tournaments.

The path to reaching the grand world capitals of tennis, such as Paris and London, involves numerous detours through less glamorous locations like Binghamton, N.Y; Aptos, Calif.; Rimouski, Quebec; and Gimcheon, South Korea. These stops feature subpar accommodations, unappetizing meals, and often empty stands, or no stands at all.

While participating in a minor tournament in Champaign, Ill., shortly after turning professional, Krajicek crossed paths with Kedzierski, an accomplished senior tennis player representing the University of Illinois. Kedzierski’s friend harbored a crush on Krajicek but lacked the courage to approach him. Upon discovering this, Kedzierski texted Krajicek on behalf of her friend, only to learn that Krajicek was actually interested in her.

Two months later, they shared their first dinner in Maui, where they coincidentally found themselves for separate tennis competitions. Kedzierski was impressed by Krajicek’s kind personality.

Following her graduation, Kedzierski relocated to Los Angeles to work as a stylist in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Krajicek, whose talent for finding temporary lodging in the homes of affluent tennis supporters was well-known, utilized Los Angeles as a training hub. He frequently stayed at Kedzierski’s place, arriving with his tennis gear and suitcase, training for a week or two, and then embarking on his next journey.