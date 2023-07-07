Britney Spears Reacts to Alleged Assault Involving Security Guard of Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears has come forward to address an alleged assault by a security guard hired by Victor Wembanyama, the number one NBA draft pick of this year. In a statement posted on Twitter, the pop star explained that she encountered Wembanyama in the lobby of her Las Vegas hotel before heading to dinner. Later that night, she saw him again at a restaurant in a different hotel. Spears, recognizing Wembanyama’s achievements, wanted to congratulate him.

“In a crowded space, I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,” wrote the singer. “Without turning back, his security guard struck me in the face, right in front of everyone.”

The force of the blow nearly knocked Spears over and caused her glasses to fall off.

Wembanyama, who was recently drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, responded to the incident during a press conference. He stated that while he walked through a hallway, someone tried to grab his attention by grabbing him from behind. Wembanyama explained that his security guard intervened and “pushed her away,” but he did not witness the incident himself due to instruction not to stop and form a crowd around him. It was only hours later that he found out the person who grabbed him was Spears, though he was unsure about the extent of force used.

Spears denied Wembanyama’s account, clarifying that she only tapped him on the shoulder.

Spears criticized the behavior of the security guards, emphasizing that she often experiences a swarm of fans, including that same night. “A group of at least 20 fans surrounded me,” she explained. “Yet, my security team did not resort to any violence.”

In response to the incident, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that it received a report of battery around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, but could not provide further details. No arrests or citations were made.

Spears acknowledged the embarrassment caused by the incident but shared her story to advocate for respectful treatment of all individuals, particularly those in the public eye. She expressed her solidarity with all victims of physical violence, empathizing with their experiences happening behind closed doors. Spears also noted that she has not received a public apology from Wembanyama, the security guard, or the Spurs.

