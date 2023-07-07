Tourist Regrets Defacing Colosseum Wall with Carved Name

Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, a tourist from the United Kingdom, recently made headlines for defacing the Colosseum in Rome. Using a key, Dimitrov carved his and his girlfriend’s names, “Ivan + Hayley 23,” into the ancient walls of the amphitheater. However, Dimitrov has since offered a sincere apology for his actions.

In a letter addressed to the Rome prosecutor’s office, the mayor of Rome, and the municipality of Rome, Dimitrov expressed his deep embarrassment and ignorance about the historical and cultural significance of the Colosseum. He acknowledged the seriousness of his deed and praised those who work tirelessly to preserve the monument’s historical and artistic value.

Dimitrov was caught in the act by a bystander who filmed the vandalism. The footage was later turned over to security and posted online. Italian military police officers were able to identify Dimitrov by cross-checking his and his girlfriend’s names with registered guests in Rome. While his girlfriend is not under investigation, Dimitrov could face severe penalties if convicted, including a fine of up to 15,000 euros and a prison sentence of two to five years.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Colosseum has been subjected to vandalism. In 2015, two tourists from California were arrested after etching their initials into the monument and taking selfies. Despite apologies, both women faced legal consequences for their actions.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and preserving historical landmarks like the Colosseum. Acts of vandalism not only deface these cultural treasures but also undermine the efforts of those dedicated to their protection and maintenance.

