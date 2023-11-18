Biden Urges Hamas to Release Hostages, Stresses ‘Ceasefire is Not Peace’

In an op-ed published on Saturday in the Washington Post, US President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Refusing to endorse a ceasefire, Biden called for Hamas to release its hostages and to surrrender the individuals responsible for the October 7 attack. His strong stance against a ceasefire directly contrasts with the views of Washington’s Arab allies, who have been urging for an immediate end to the violence.

Biden’s op-ed emphasized the necessity for the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and the West Bank after the war is resolved. He also called on Israel’s leaders to halt what he described as “extremist violence” against Palestinians in the West Bank. Furthermore, Biden announced that the United States was prepared to take action, including imposing visa bans on those who attacked Palestinian civilians.

In reaffirming his administration’s commitment to securing the release of hostages and minimizing civilian casualties, Biden’s comments followed those of his Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk. At a conference in Bahrain, McGurk stressed that a ceasefire alone would not lead to lasting peace and emphasized the release of hostages as a crucial prerequisite for humanitarian relief and a cessation of fighting.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate the release of hostages and provide aid to Gaza, Israel’s military offensive has continued. The protracted conflict has driven a deep wedge between the United States and its Arab allies, with some leaders accusing Israel of flagrant violations of international humanitarian law. Blinking at outrage over the humanitarian crisis in the region, these leaders have openly expressed frustration with the US’ support for Israel and its handling of the situation in Gaza.

As the conflict rages on and diplomatic efforts persist, the international community remains in the precarious position of balancing the complex political, humanitarian, and security dynamics at play. The notion of reaching a sustainable and equitable resolution seems to be just out of reach, as the physical, emotional, and geopolitical toll of the conflict continues to mount.

