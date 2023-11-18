Charissa Thompson apologizes for fabricating NFL sideline reports

Hear Charissa Thompson detail her experience of fabricating NFL sideline reports in resurfaced podcast episode

Charissa Thompson, who currently hosts Fox Sports’ “NFL Kickoff” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” has publicly apologized after revealing that she created fake reports as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Thompson admitted to fabricating reports due to a lack of real-time, substantial information. “I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at half-time or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up,’” Thompson confessed.

Thompson clarified her comments via an Instagram post, asserting that she chose the wrong words to describe the situation and emphasizing that she never lied about anything or acted unethically during her time as a sports broadcaster. She explained that she would use first-half statistics and cues to create her reports when coaches were not able to provide information themselves, stressing that she never attributed any statements to a player or coach.

The controversy has drawn widespread criticism from fellow sports journalists, particularly from ESPN reporter Lisa Salters and The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner, who highlighted the significance of trust and credibility in journalism.

While Thompson’s confession has caused significant controversy, this isn’t the first time she has made such admissions. In her own “Calm Down” podcast in 2022, Thompson had previously said she “made up a report” when working as a sideline reporter in 2008.

