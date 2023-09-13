Bharat NCAP Launches Tomorrow: Enhancing Car Safety with Crash-Testing and Safety Ratings

Tomorrow, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate Bharat NCAP, the Indian Safety Agency for crash-testing cars. This agency aims to provide safety ratings to vehicles in the country based on their performance in crash tests. Indian car manufacturers will no longer need to send their cars to Global NCAP for safety ratings. The government’s objective is to enable car customers to compare the accident safety of different vehicles in the market. This will help customers make informed decisions when purchasing a car.

The crash tests will determine the safety ratings, ranging from 0 to 5 stars. The Road Transport Ministry has already established parameters for crash testing cars and providing safety ratings. In June 2022, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approved the BNCAP draft GSR notification. The testing protocol will follow the Global NCAP crash test protocol, considering existing Indian norms.

The results of the crash tests and star ratings will be visible on the BNCAP website after approval from a monitoring committee appointed by the central government. Initially, the crash tests will be voluntary, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to submit their cars as samples. Alternatively, BNCAP will randomly select cars from dealers’ showrooms. This system will promote fair competition among OEMs, encouraging the manufacturing of safe vehicles in India. Additionally, local car manufacturers will benefit as they can test their vehicles domestically instead of sending them abroad, saving significant costs.

In the BNCAP crash test, a car’s safety rating will be based on Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), and Safety Assist Technologies (SAT). Cars that receive the lowest rating are considered unsafe. The current crash test rules in India assign a 0 to 5-star rating to tested cars. It’s important for car buyers to prioritize safety when purchasing a vehicle.

