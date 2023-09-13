NBA Star Accused of Causing Severe Vertebrae Fracture to Girlfriend – Prosecutors Reveal

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly committed a severe act of violence against his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room. Prosecutors stated at a hearing on Tuesday that Porter, 23, choked his girlfriend with such force that he actually fractured one of the vertebrae in her neck. Porter has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony assault and strangulation. He was released on a $75,000 cash bond but has been ordered not to have any contact with Kysre Gondrezick, a 26-year-old WNBA free agent. More details can be found in the New York Daily News .

According to prosecutors, Porter physically assaulted Gondrezick by punching and choking her during the incident. The attack only ceased when she managed to escape to the hallway of the Millennium Hilton hotel, covered in blood. The Daily News reports that Porter became enraged after discovering he had been locked out of the hotel room upon his late-night return. Hotel staff allowed him into the room, unaware of what was about to occur. Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer labeled this as a serious case of domestic violence. During the hearing, Curzer also revealed that Porter had a history of abusing Gondrezick and had even rammed her car on a previous occasion.

Porter has been directed to appear in court on October 16, which coincides with a Rockets preseason game in San Antonio. The team released a statement expressing their awareness of the situation and their intention to gather more information about it. The NBA’s domestic violence policy grants commissioner Adam Silver the authority to place Porter on paid leave for a reasonable duration throughout the ongoing case. For further details, visit ESPN.

